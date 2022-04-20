ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, MO

Virtual auction to benefit the K-State extension district

By Ron Clements
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 20 hours ago
KOAM image

A virtual auction to benefit the K-State extension district takes place from April 20th through the 23rd. Julie Smith and Mark Johnson sat down with Michael Hayslip to talk about the auction and how it will benefit the district. Some of the items up for bid are:

  • Custom concrete tables or benches
  • Quilts and sewing lessons
  • Weekend getaways

If you would like more information on the virtual auction, go to benefitbidding.com/wildcat

Julie Smith is a family resource management and entrepreneurship agent. You can contact her at:jsmith423@k-state.edu

Mark Johnson is a professor at Pittsburg State University. You can contact him at: degree.pittstate.edu/faculty/mark-johnson

For more information about the K-State Extension district, click here: K-State Research and Extension

