San Antonio, TX

Man dies after hitting fence, slamming into utility pole

 20 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO — A driver died after losing control on a curve on the southeast side early Wednesday morning, police said. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. at Pecan Valley Drive and Kildare Avenue. Police believe the man...

San Antonio, TX
