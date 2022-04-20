ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Gator causes a stir in Venice neighborhood

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice police were called to Bird Bay Circle...

www.mysuncoast.com

PennLive.com

Tourists fend off seagulls with water guns in Venice

Maybe we should bring this to the Jersey Shore this summer. Tourists in Venice are fending off the city’s notoriously aggressive seagull population with water guns. Italy-based news organization, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), reports how hotels in Venice have started to give out the water guns to tourists as a means to protect themselves from swooping gulls.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
CBS Miami

Why Did The Alligator Cross The Road? He’s Looking For Love, But Causing A Florida Traffic Jam

VENICE (CBSMiami) — Traffic jams are nothing new in the Sunshine state but what about traffic jams caused by reptiles? Another massive alligator was spotted taking a stroll in the middle of a busy road in Venice. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on its Facebook page of the giant gator as deputies shut the road down so it could safely cross the road and lead it away from residential areas. Turns out, Venice, Florida is a real hot spot when it comes to large alligator sightings. Big gator caught on video strolling through Venice, Florida neighborhood on Easter Sunday morning on...
VENICE, FL
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County stepping up their focus on tackling problem of homelessness

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Living on the street with no place to call home is the everyday reality for so many in Manatee County. “We’ve got to approach this like we approached other emergencies and crisis in the county, at all angles possible” said Dr. Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator. “So we’re putting county resources into it, we have funding sources.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Teenaged Good Samaritan Dies Trying to Save Driver Who Crashed into Florida Canal

Two Florida teenagers are dead after one crashed their car into a local canal, and the other jumped in to save him. On Tuesday after 10 p.m., a lost 18-year-old driving a Lexus — later identified as Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy — plunged into a Sunrise canal, WSVN reported. Krishnamurthy was reportedly leaving a basketball game and heading to a Taco Bell at the time of the incident. He was getting directions while on his phone when he crashed, according to the outlet.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

FL man mauled by tiger speaks out

OCHOPEE, Fla. (CNN Newsource) - A Florida man is recovering after being mauled by two tigers at an Everglades airboat tour company last month. The attack originally occurred at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to Wooten’s website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.
OCHOPEE, FL

