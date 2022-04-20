ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman kidnapped from Woodfield Mall, sexually assaulted in 1996 speaks out: 'It was broad daylight'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
A woman who was kidnapped from Woodfield Mall and sexually assaulted back in 1996 shared her story with students at a school Tuesday, just about 1 mile from where it happened.

Angela Rose was 17 when she was attacked.

Since then, she has founded an organization called PAVE, or Promoting Awareness, Victim Empowerment.

On Tuesday night at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates, Rose urged victims of abuse to break their silence.

"It was broad daylight when I was walking across the parking lot, and I was kidnapped by a man who had been stalking me," she said. "He finally let me go after several hours, but, when I went down to report what happened to me, initially the detective didn't believe me. And it was so re-traumatizing to go through something so difficult and to not be believed."

Rose said she wants to spread the message that there is no shame in being a survivor.

April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

