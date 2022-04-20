ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Wednesday headlines: NYT cites CP “Crane Count” in article on climate change and Charleston’s booming development

By Skyler Baldwin
Charleston City Paper
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is becoming impossible to ignore in Charleston, with “sunny day” flooding happening across the Lowcountry with increasing frequency. Downtown, groundwater burbles up through storm drains and roads become impassable even on days with no wind. But despite the challenges, Charleston is booming. The city’s population grew 25% from 2010...

charlestoncitypaper.com

WIS-TV

Clyburn announces $71M for SC transit projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn announced Monday that the state will receive more than $71 million from the US Dept. of Transportation to improve transit. In a statement, Clyburn said the investment of $71,283,892 will allow local authorities to buy new buses, address repair backlogs, modernize, and transition to new technology that will, in turn, reduce carbon emissions.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating Hampton Co. nightclub shooting

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. – (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left nine people injured Saturday night in a Furman nightclub. This marks the second mass shooting in South Carolina over the Easter weekend. According to SLED, the shooting took place at Cara’s Lounge off Ashley Circle Rd. At least nine people […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
