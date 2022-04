Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley will be one of more than 20 Alabama towns that will host walking tours Saturday mornings during the month of April. The city touring program is organized by the Alabama Tourism Department and has been in existence for more than 20 years. Alabama is the only state in the nation to hold statewide, simultaneous walking tours.

