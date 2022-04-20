Report from Annapolis # 8 by Laura Price

Now that we have passed Sine Die, it’s time to start wrapping up the 2022 legislative session. You may be wondering what is Sine Die? It is Latin for “without a day”, but in the context of the Maryland General Assembly, it is the conclusion of the 90-day session. The body...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
A Maryland school board has moved to adopt a new policy on political symbols that could ban items like the rainbow pride flag in public school classrooms after members said teachers were "bullied" into displaying pride flags that were recently donated by an LGBTQ group. The Carroll County school board...
Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan has investigated a complaint that County Council Chairman Julian Jones used his county email address to send newsletters that asked for campaign donations.
Anyone who walks on the east side of Baltimore’s waterfront Promenade with a keen eye has seen them: an impressive gathering of turtles sunning themselves in a canal adjacent to Living Classrooms along Lancaster Street in Harbor East. Now, these shelled urban residents have their very own “Turtle Island”,...
If you've driven the northern end of the Beltway even just once, you've probably wondered what it's like inside the soaring, golden-spired Mormon temple. After years of wondering, I finally got to step inside, and soon you can too. Why it matters: For the first time in almost half a...
Before spring break, parents in Montgomery County, Maryland, were given COVID-19 test kits and were asked to administer them Monday, the day before the return to classes. By the end of the day, Montgomery County Public Schools reported 503 positive COVID-19 tests, school system spokesperson Chris Cram said. And on...
BALTIMORE (WMAR) – We’re talkin’ trash on the outskirts of Little Italy where one woman has made it her mission to clean up trash. “I’m out here three, sometimes five times a day,” said Teporah Bilezikian.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cargo ship that’s been stuck for more than a month in the Chesapeake Bay, is finally floating again.
The cargo ship, known as the Ever Forward, is about six miles south of Annapolis near Thomas Point Park awaiting inspection.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the inspection will be “to ensure there is no hull damage, or anything preventing the ship from seaworthiness.
From there, the ship will return to the Port of Baltimore to receive the containers that were removed, and is then expected to go to Norfolk.”
The Ever Forward has been in limbo for five weeks. The...
Republican County Executive Candidate Herb McMillan has announced his commitment to making Anne Arundel County more affordable for families with cuts to property, income, and rain taxes. In a statement released by McMillan, “Steuart Pittman hiked income taxes for Anne Arundel County residents by more than 12% in 2019, the...
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Shane Pendergrass knows what it’s like to have her views dismissed out of hand. As a young mother serving on a school design committee in...
A Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland had his roots questioned because of a book he wrote. The best-selling book, "The Other Wes Moore," tells the story of two men with the same name and very different outcomes. The book originally stated both grew up in Baltimore, something the candidate Wes Moore is correcting.
ESSEX, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a statement indicating that it has has begun to take steps toward improving operations at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant after solid materials were spotted floating in the waters of the Back River this week. The Back River Restoration Committee, based in Essex, says it is currently not safe to …
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Motorists should be aware of a resurfacing project that will soon begin in eastern Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project on Wednesday, April 20, to mill and resurface asphalt pavement on westbound US 40 (Pulaski Highway) in eastern Baltimore County. Contractor crews will work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., …
Working from home was possible decades ago, but it is only after the pandemic of the Covid 19 that the remote workforce has skyrocketed. Indeed, as millions of people were either forced out of jobs or had to switch to working from home, the very idea of remote work has been highly popularized. What is […]
The owners of Koons Kia, in Owings Mills, will return an estimated $1 million to consumers in a settlement with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh over allegations of hidden fees. In addition to hidden fees, Koons Kia also collected fees (known as “freight charges”) for shipping their vehicles from consumers,...
(The Center Square) – A wealth of bipartisan bills were signed into law Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Wrapping up the 2022 Legislative Session, Maryland’s Republican leader since 2015 signed 79 bills that include tax relief for state residents, especially retirees, and help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hogan praised the Democrat-controlled Legislature […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program.
The fund will provide 200 parents between 18- and 24-years-old with an unconditional cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott’s office said.
The mayor has allocated $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to be directly distributed to recipients.
“Our Guaranteed Income pilot program will help combat the economic fallout from COVID-19 and assist young parents hit the hardest by the pandemic,” Scott said in an announcement. “This is, fundamentally, about putting our...
April 18 is Tax Day, but Marylanders are getting an extension. While residents in other states must file their federal taxes by midnight, Marylanders now have until July 15 to file and pay 2021 state individual income taxes. The comptroller extended the deadline to assist taxpayers facing financial difficulties due...
