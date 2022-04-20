Report from Annapolis # 8 by Laura Price

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cargo ship that’s been stuck for more than a month in the Chesapeake Bay, is finally floating again. The cargo ship, known as the Ever Forward, is about six miles south of Annapolis near Thomas Point Park awaiting inspection. The U.S. Coast Guard said the inspection will be “to ensure there is no hull damage, or anything preventing the ship from seaworthiness. From there, the ship will return to the Port of Baltimore to receive the containers that were removed, and is then expected to go to Norfolk.” The Ever Forward has been in limbo for five weeks. The...

