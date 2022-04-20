ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach 52

southernboating.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest version of the Palm Beach 52 is born from the love of a stylish profile. I remember back in my sail racing days on San Francisco Bay how cool it was to see the classic, sleek, powered-up profiles of some sailboats as they headed upwind under full sail and...

southernboating.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $36 Million London Penthouse Has a Private Bar Hidden in the Eaves

Click here to read the full article. 9 Millbank truly captures the essence of British style. Home to 1920s industrialist offices that have been transformed into sumptuous apartments—including the manor home-style Conrad unit, just listed for $35.8 million—the Grade II-listed building, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is located in Westminster, what some might consider the epicenter of London. The residences overlook the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament, while landmarks like Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Lambeth Palace are just a stone’s throw away. Even better, there are many pieces of history found within 9 Millbank, too.  The building itself...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Palm Beach, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Beach, FL
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BOCANEWSNOW

Part Of Palm Beach International Airport Shut Down

Inbound Roadways Closed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5:05 p.m. — The scene has been cleared. Officials at PBIA are asking for passengers and those using the airport to be “patient” as it may take quite some time for operations to return to normal. Expect traffic and flight issues into the evening. PALM BEACH […] The article Part Of Palm Beach International Airport Shut Down appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Air Conditioning#Lobster#Sports Car#Vehicles#The J Class America#Australian#Gb Marine Group#Palm Beach Motor Yachts
97.5 KISS FM

PEEK INSIDE Massive North Pasco River Estate Worth $1.99 Million

The first word out of my mouth when I ran across this North Pasco river estate was - WOW! This home is truly a desert oasis – it has everything for living in the desert of Eastern Washington. It has just over 6,000 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a beautiful pool, outdoor grilling/kitchen area, and sits on 1.45 acres of low-maintenance landscaping – giving more time for the owner to relax by the pool and take in the view of the river – which flows right by the front yard.
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
ELLE DECOR

At Home, Apparatus’s Gabriel Hendifar Hones His Audacious Design Vision

High above a cobblestone block in lower Manhattan looms a Herzog & de Meuron residential building with a twisting cast-aluminum gate and a facade of mirror-polished stainless steel, glass, and pre-patinated copper in brilliant green. The grandeur (and shine) of this material palette gives the 11-story 40 Bond the feel of an urban fairy-tale palace.
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

A Former Watch Exec Built This $25 Million Bel-Air Home With the Exacting Precision of a Luxury Timepiece

Click here to read the full article. Designing a watch and a luxury home have more in common than one might think. Just ask Jacques Wizman, a former executive at Corum watches and part of the family behind Gucci Timepieces’ success.  “I love architecture, and I love design,” owner and seller Jacques Wizman tells Robb Report. “When I sold my company, I had to reinvent myself. I found that making gorgeous homes is for me. I do not build spec homes, I build custom-made homes.” Wizman began building this stunning home at 120 North Glenroy Avenue in 2017, and it might be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Hit by Cargo Vessel in The Bahamas

Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas was involved in an accident today as the vessel was struck by a cargo ship in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, in The Bahamas. The accident is unfortunate as Royal Caribbean International had only recently changed the itinerary from a sea day to a day at Freeport. The Tropic Freedom cargo vessel hit the concrete pier in the port and then hit the stern of Mariner of the Seas. The cargo vessel was lodged into the stern of Mariner of the Seas.
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

Cabins in the woods designed to provide you the perfect escapism from city life

Not all of us are lucky enough to live amongst nature, but everyone surely loves a getaway in the woods! Imagine yourself surrounded by lush greenery, in the midst of nature, miles away from all your urban worries – sounds like heaven to me. And this collection of relaxing cabins aspires to be that heaven for you! From an elevated cabin in the forest to a tiny cabin in the woods that is every book lover’s dream – these architectural designs are placed right in the center of nature, creating a safe haven far away from the hectic cities we are so accustomed to. Architecture surely meets nature in these serene structures!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy