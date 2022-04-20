"Chella, Celebrando a la Communidad," makes its return on Wednesday to the City of Indio.

The event is free and is being held at Bliss Avenue and Towne Street in downtown Indio from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Goldenvoice is organizing the festival, in partnership with the city of Indio and Vallarta Supermarkets.

"It's a free event and that makes it even more exciting for our community and our residents to experience the festivals in our own backyard without having to pay for it," said City of Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon. "It's between festivals in downtown Indio. We're super excited to have some of our local artists."

Chella will feature performances by local and touring acts, including Mexican folk singer-songwriter Ed Maverick , who also performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

No chairs, coolers, or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the performance area.

You can find more on musical performances on "Chella" Indio's Facebook page.

The post “Chella” returns to Indio for free appeared first on KESQ .