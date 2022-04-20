ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Lady Falcons Come Close

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RorPR_0fEbSr9e00
Calhoun Journal

April 19, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Donoho finishes second in state 1A-3A girls tennis for second year in a row, Harris and Hillman-Draper doubles team win individual titles

By Al Muskewitz

MONTGOMERY – The Donoho girls tennis team finished second in the state for the second year in a row – a lot closer this time than a year ago – and scored two individual titles.

The Lady Falcons scored 41 teams points over the two days at Lagoon Park and finished seven points behind state champion Bayside Academy in Class 1A-3A. They finished 25 points behind champion St. Luke’s last year.

Freshman No. 6 singles Anna Marie Harris and No. 1 doubles team of Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper won individual state crowns.

“I’m so very proud of all of our girls,” Donoho coach Kristie Alderman said. “We advanced farther on every court this year than we did last year, closing the gap. I’m proud of the progress they made. I’m proud of Anne Marie Harris for winning Court 6 and I’m proud of Claire and Lily Grace for winning Court 1 doubles for the second year in a row.”

The Lady Falcons held a three-point overnight lead and held a one-point lead after the doubles finals, but their fortunes turned in the singles semifinals when they won two of the six matches, but none of the four head-to-head matchups with Bayside.

“I felt like our girls played really hard in the semifinals against Bayside,” Alderman said. “It’s tough when you have the two best teams in the same side of the bracket; that’s just the way the draw works.

“Every one there is a good team. Obviously, Bayside was challenging in the semifinals, but every team there was a good team this year. Being around the state tournament from the time my daughter played until now the courts have gotten so much stronger, especially the 3-4-5-6 courts.

“We’ve always had really good Court 1 and 2 players down at state in Class 1A-3A, but it was strong across the board and multiple schools were strong this year. It was tough at every position this year and all the matches were tight.”

Draper (No. 2) and Harris (No. 6) made it through to the singles finals. Harris, playing in the top six for the first time, won her match, defeating Millison Mixon of Bayside, 6-1, 6-2. Draper lost to Bayside’s O’Melia MacPherson 6-1, 6-1.

Hillman and Draper defending the No. 1 doubles title they won a year ago by defeating MacPherson and Claire Prickett, 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.

“They worked to get that win today,” Alderman said.

Despite coming up short, don’t despair for Donoho. The Lady Falcons took four juniors and two freshmen to Lagoon Park and will return them all next year.

“We’re really proud of what they’ve done this year and being runner-up,” Alderman said, “but, yes, we certainly want to close that gap even further next year and hopefully come home with the blue map trophy.”

AAHSAA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS 1A-3A
TEAM SCORES: Bayside Academy 48, Donoho 41, Lauderdale County 25, Mars Hill 20, Houston Academy 12, Whitesburg Christian 5, St. Bernard Prep 4, Westminster-Oak Mountain 2, Westbrook Christian 0.

SINGLES
Championship matches
No. 2: O’Melia MacPherson, Bayside Academy def. Lily Grace Draper, Donoho, 6-1, 6-1
No. 6: Anna Marie Harris, Donoho def. Millison Mixon, Bayside Academy, 6-1, 6-2
Semifinal matches
No. 1: Claire Prickett, Bayside Academy def. Claire Hillman, Donoho 7-5, 6-2
No. 2: Lily Grace Draper, Donoho def. Lauren Roberson, Mars Hill, 6-1, 6-2
No. 3: Lillie McInnis, Bayside Academy def. Mary Marshall Perry, Donoho , 6-3, 6-4
No. 4: Avery Vandermeeden, Bayside Academy def. Harper Pumroy, Donoho, 6-3, 7-6
No. 5: Annie Neill, Bayside Academy def. Blair Kitchen, Donoho, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4
No. 6: Anna Marie Harris, Donoho def. Samantha Howton, Mars Hill, 6-4, 6-1

DOUBLES
Championship matches
No. 1: Claire Hillman-Lily Grace Draper, Donoho def. Claire Prickett-O’Melia MacPherson, Bayside Academy, 6-1, 2-6, 10-8
No. 2: Liviah Lash-Lizzie Tanner, Lauderdale County def. Mary Marshall Perry-Harper Pumroy, Donoho, 6-3, 2-6, 10-3
No. 3: Millison Mixon-Lillie McInnis, Bayside Academy def. Blair Kitchen-Anna Marie Harris, Donoho, 6-2, 6-1

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

<img alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.28/v5x.ca6.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/EA-Sports-and-Calhoun-Jounal-300x180.jpg" data-credit="Calhoun Journal" data-externalurl=""/>
Calhoun Journal

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE NEXT ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Donoho’s Lady Falcons Close Out the State Championship with Class and Humbleness

The Donoho girls tennis team competed in Montgomery for two days of intense competition. After the first day of competition, all nine spots in the Falcon’s lineup remained undefeated. At the end of day two, the team finished second in the state for the second year in a row and also received two individual titles. Freshman No. 6 singles Anne Marie Harris and No. 1 doubles team of Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper won individual state crowns. The Calhoun Journal had the opportunity to speak to Lily Grace Draper and Anna Marie Harris and their families.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Donoho Leads State

MONTGOMERY – The Donoho girls tennis team moved a step closer to winning the Class 1A-3A state title that eluded it last year with a big opening day of the state tournament Monday at Lagoon Park.
ANNISTON, AL
Northern Virginia Daily

Prep roundup: Rams slip past Falcons in baseball

Strasburg scored a run in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a 5-4 Bull Run District baseball road win over Shenandoah County rival Central on Tuesday night. The Rams lead 4-1 after three innings, but the Falcons tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Strasburg scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning on a Central error, allowing Kendal Sine to score.
STRASBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Calhoun County, AL
Sports
County
Calhoun County, AL
Orange Leader

SOFTBALL: Lady Bears topple Vidor on Senior Night

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears picked up a 6-3 District 22-4A victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates at Lady Bear Field to improve to an impressive 9-2 in district play with one game left on the regular season schedule. Senior Cami Shugart picked up the win...
VIDOR, TX
WTOK-TV

Union softball beats Clarkdale and advances to playoffs

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Yellow Jackets beat the Clarkdale Bulldogs 2-1 to advance to the high school softball playoffs. Union maintained control for most of the game as they got out to an early 2-0 lead. The fifth inning is where Clarkdale started to turn things around as they were able to score and keep Union scoreless.
ENTERPRISE, MS
Point Pleasant Register

Lady Marauders sweep Fed Hock

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Meigs softball team enjoyed a couple of victories over the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers in a home doubleheader Saturday afternoon in a Tri-Valley Conference non-divisional matchup. The Lady Marauders (4-5) won game one by a margin of 13-2 and game two 13-3. Game one ended...
STEWART, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Hill#Calhoun Journal#The Lady Falcons#Bayside Academy#Court 1
Calhoun County Journal

Raising Awareness

OXFORD – When Wendy McKibbin was a young coach there was a player on her team who was battling childhood cancer and she remembers all the challenges that family went through.
OXFORD, AL
Herald-Journal

Prep softball: Bobcats break through at Mustangs expense

SMITHFIELD – Having lost some close games and not being able to manufacture runs early on, the Bobcats came out determined to change that Tuesday. In a Region 11 softball game against cross-valley rival Mountain Crest, Sky View did just that. The Bobcats fell behind early, but didn’t panic and went on to record their first league win of the season on a windy, cold and wet day, 6-3.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Orange Leader

Lady Bobcats, Mustangs battle in a nailbiter

WEST ORANGE – It was a thriller at Lady Mustang Field Tuesday night as the Orangefield Lady Bobcats squeaked out a 18-13 District 22-4A victory over the Lady Mustangs. Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound with 16 strikeouts on the night. The Lady Bobcats collected 20 hits...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy