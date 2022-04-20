ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyondam, CA

PG&E Canyon Dam Maintenance Project Requires Closure of Highway 89 Day-Use Area

susanvillestuff.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePacific Gas and Electric Company will perform maintenance on a water channel at the bottom of Canyon Dam this summer. While the work is underway, the Canyon Dam Day-Use Area will be closed, and PG&E’s contractor will use a pipe bypass system to pump water from Lake Almanor...

susanvillestuff.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Scheduled closure on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalTrans announced a major on-ramp closing starting Tuesday night as part of ongoing construction on the Bakersfield 99 Rehab project.  The Southbound Highway 99 on-ramp from Westbound Highway will be closed starting at 10:00 p.m. That closure will run through Sunday at 5:00 am.  CalTrans said a detour will be available to enter Southbound Highway 99 through Buck […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KDRV

Siskiyou County Caltrans I-5 "CRZ" project underway

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) says work is underway to resume the Siskiyou Interstate 5 Clear Recover Zone (CRZ) project today. Caltrans describes a clear recovery zone as an unobstructed area beyond the edge of the road which gives drivers an opportunity to regain control should they lose control of their vehicles.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyondam, CA
City
Canyon, CA
Local
California Government
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTAR News

Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning 10 miles south of Prescott

PHOENIX — A wildfire burning 10 miles south of Prescott has resulted in evacuations and road closures in the area, officials said Monday. The Crooks Fire is located two miles north of Palace Station, just off Senator Highway, according to InciWeb. As of Monday evening, officials said the fire had grown to 500 acres and was 0% contained.
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dam#Feather River#Pg E#The Canyon#Uban Construction#Pumps#Llo
AZFamily

24 buildings destroyed, 760+ homes evacuated in Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County has declared a wildfire emergency as a 16,000-acre wildfire burns out of control northeast of Flagstaff. County officials said on Tuesday night 766 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated because of the Tunnel Fire. Twenty-four buildings have been destroyed since the fire started on Sunday morning. It’s still listed at zero percent containment, according to Dick Fleischman with Coconino County National Forest.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KRON4 News

Multiple homes involved in 3-alarm fire in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Suisun City, Solano County officials confirmed to KRON4. Multiple residences are involved in the area of the 500 block of Honker Lane. Video shows the smoke coming out of a residential neighborhood in Suisun City. As of 4:15 p.m., no […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRQE News 13

Sandia Tram spring maintenance closure

The Sandia Peak Tram is getting spruced up for spring which means there will be some closures. The tram will be out of operation starting Monday, but is expected to reopen April 7. The closure also applies to the Restaurant Ten 3.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

PG&E explains ‘why your bill may be higher’ this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a message sent to PG&E customers Thursday morning, the utility company explained to customers why their bill for electricity and gas is going to go up. According to the utility, an electric rate increase went into effect on March 1, driven largely by the increased costs to buy electricity which […]
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

California leads effort to let rivers roam, lower flood risk

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures in the heart of California’s farm country sits a property being redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees restricted the flow of rivers that weave across the landscape. The 2,100 acres (1,100 hectares)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Reno

Reno Municipal Court shut down Wednesday after gas leak found

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Municipal Court was shut down Wednesday afternoon after crews found a gas leak inside the building. The gas leak was reported around noon on April 20. The entire building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. If you...
RENO, NV
NBC Bay Area

‘Do Not Fall for It': Scammers Target PG&E Customers

PG&E is sending a warning about scammers who have already taken tens of thousands of dollars from customers through phone calls. The calls, which look like they’re coming directly from the utility company, warn that a customer's power could be shut off in a matter of minutes unless they pay immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sierra Sun

Caltrans: Incoming storm to impact mountain and valley travel

MARYSVILLE – Caltrans is alerting motorists to an incoming storm that will deliver feet of snow in the Sierra and rain and high winds in the Sacramento Valley area, making travel difficult this week. Two or more feet of snow is expected to accumulate over Donner Summit on Interstate...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy