Upgrading your traditional thermostat to a smart thermostat is an easy way to save money on your energy bills. Amazon's Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home remotely, running the system when you're on the way so that it's comfortable when you arrive and limiting its use while you're gone. Plus, the convenience of adjusting the temp without ever getting out of bed is unparalleled on chilly (or sweaty) nights. Amazon's Smart Thermostat has matched its all-time lowest price with this latest sale, bringing the cost down to just $48. Normally it sells for $60, making this limited time deal a 20% savings.

