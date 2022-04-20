ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Po-Hi announces top 20 of the Class of 2022

By Jake Goodman
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePonca City High School announces the top 20 of the Class of...

News Channel Nebraska

Shift in Mitchell, North Platte activities director positions

MITCHELL, Neb. (KNEP) - Mitchell High School will have a new Activities Director and Dean of Students. Mitchell head girls golf coach Kaci Kearns has been named to the positions. Kearns has been working in the Mitchell Public School System for a little over 20 years and has been head coach of the girls golf program for 13 seasons.
MITCHELL, NE

Comments / 0

