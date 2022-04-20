Po-Hi announces top 20 of the Class of 2022

MITCHELL, Neb. (KNEP) - Mitchell High School will have a new Activities Director and Dean of Students. Mitchell head girls golf coach Kaci Kearns has been named to the positions. Kearns has been working in the Mitchell Public School System for a little over 20 years and has been head coach of the girls golf program for 13 seasons.
