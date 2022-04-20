ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Off-duty doctor comes to aid of South Florida man on side of highway

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 21 hours ago
MIAMI, FL - An off-duty doctor came to the rescue of a motorist having a medical episode on the side of a South Florida highway.

Dr. Miguel Ribe was on his way to dinner on Saturday when he came across an accident on the ramp going westbound on the Dolphin Expressway.

According to Dr. Ribe, a man on the side of the highway was in need of emergency medical care, telling CBS Miami “his breathing was very labored, and he was kinda choking – I don’t know if it was blood or what it was. But kind of just hold jaw thrust to keep the pressure off the airway. After that, I kept talking to him. As time went by, he became a little more alert. He was kinda pushing and pulling against me. And so, I just kept encouraging him, ‘Yeah, keep fighting, keep fighting. Keep pulling me, keep grabbing me,’ to keep him engaged until fire rescue got there.”

Dr. Ribe stayed with the patient until fire rescue arrived, who rushed the victim to the trauma center with significant head injuries.

There’s no word on the man’s condition.

