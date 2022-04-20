Taylor Sheridan Talks His Excessive TV Slate: “Non Sustainable”

Even Taylor Sheridan knows that he has an insane number of shows on the air, or in development. In a new interview with Variety , the mini-mogul showrunner discussed his nine (!!!) in progress series, and how that level of work is “not sustainable.”

“This volume of work is not sustainable for a long period of time,” Sheridan noted. “But it’s an opportunity to tell stories the way I want to tell them with a creative freedom that just doesn’t exist in this space. And so I kind of have to take advantage of it… I don’t necessarily want to be doing this when I’m 70. I don’t know that I want to be doing it when I’m 60. So I’d rather work real hard to do it now.”

Though Sheridan’s biggest success is Paramount Network’s Yellowstone , the bulk of his output is coming for the company’s streaming service, Paramount+. In fact, if it weren’t for Star Trek series, the company formerly known as ViacomCBS might as well call their service Sheridan+. 1883 , the Yellowstone prequel, recently finished its run, and will segue into another prequel series, 1932 . Also in the works is 6666 , which does not take place in the far-future, but instead focuses on another ranch being managed the same time as the Dutton’s in Yellowstone .

Sheridan also has the Jeremy Renner starring hit Mayor of Kingstown , which has been renewed for a second season. And upcoming, there’s: Tulsa King , starring Sylvester Stallone; Lioness , starring Zoe Saldaña; Bass Reeves , starring David Oyelowo; and Land Man , starring Billy Bob Thornton.

So how does Sheridan do it all? The answer is: he doesn’t. Or at least, he won’t. Unlike with previous series where he’s written every episode, as well as co-starring in some and directing others, for his upcoming projects he will do something unprecedented… He’s going to delegate, by hiring a writing staff.

“How am I at delegating?” Sheridan said. “How am I at expressing myself to these writers in a way that they understand, that they can then execute the draft and hold my vision? We’ll find out.”

And chances are, viewers will be there to find out, too.