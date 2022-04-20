Man shot on Back of the Yards sidewalk

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with stabbing his sister to death inside a home in Evanston over the weekend. Andy Aphour, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing that killed his sister, Karen Aphour, 30, on Saturday night. At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Evanston police were called to the 100 block of Callan Avenue – just across Howard Street from the boundary between Evanston and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. They found Karen Aphour at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Witnesses told responding officers ahead of time that Andy Aphour was still in the home. He was arrested without incident. During the investigation, Andy Aphour admitted to stabbing his sister, police said. The stabbing was preceded by a quarrel about routine household chores, police said. Bond for Andy Aphour was set Monday at $300,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. His next court date is May 2 at the Skokie Courthouse.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO