Chicago, IL

Man shot on Back of the Yards sidewalk

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot early Wednesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 35-year-old...

WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Man charged with stabbing sister to death in Evanston in fight over household chores

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with stabbing his sister to death inside a home in Evanston over the weekend. Andy Aphour, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing that killed his sister, Karen Aphour, 30, on Saturday night. At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Evanston police were called to the 100 block of Callan Avenue – just across Howard Street from the boundary between Evanston and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. They found Karen Aphour at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Witnesses told responding officers ahead of time that Andy Aphour was still in the home. He was arrested without incident. During the investigation, Andy Aphour admitted to stabbing his sister, police said. The stabbing was preceded by a quarrel about routine household chores, police said. Bond for Andy Aphour was set Monday at $300,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. His next court date is May 2 at the Skokie Courthouse.
EVANSTON, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
FOX59

69-year-old man dies after found shot on ground in east side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in an east side neighborhood, and later pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD’s North District were called to the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard. Police said a passerby found […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Person of interest identified after mom found dead in duffel bag

Police are hunting for a person of interest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a duffel bag on the side of the road in New York City over the weekend. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found in a neighborhood not far from her home in Queens. The mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and left arm, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Suspect Remains At Large Following Brutal Killing of Forest Hills Woman Found Stuffed Inside Duffel Bag

Police are still trying to piece together how a woman was fatally stabbed and stuffed in a bag that was left on the side of a road in Forest Hills Saturday morning. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found by police crammed into a large duffel bag and discarded on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway overpass at around 8:10 a.m., according to police. Cops came across the gruesome discovery after a resident called 911 having found the bag while taking his dogs on a walk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Chicago Man Hit With 105-Year Prison Sentence for ‘Execution’-Style Shooting of 14-Year-Old Girl

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison after the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt. According to the Associated Press, Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was convicted of murder in March and sentenced by a Lake County judge on April 14. Tribitt’s body was found in September 2019, in a Gary, Indiana alley, with her hands bound behind her back with cords. Tribbit was reportedly found five days after she met Simmons at a birthday party in Chicago, as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Doug Shaw called the killing an “execution.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Search on for attackers in violent home invasion in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN,  Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Lawn were searching for four perpetrators in a home invasion that targeted an elderly woman int the southwest suburb late Tuesday. At 6:10 p.m., the woman answered a ring at her door to find a woman wearing what looked like an orange or red coat. The woman at the door was posing as if she were selling candy, police said. Soon afterward, a man wearing what looked like a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie forced his way into the house at gunpoint – knocking the victim to the ground. That man held the older woman down at gunpoint, while another man came in and ransacked the home. The suspects fled and met with a fourth person driving a white Kia Optima as a getaway car. They were last seen traveling on 105th Place near Cicero Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries. Police released multiple surveillance photos. Anyone who can help to identify the suspects is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051. Tips can also be texted to (708) 613-8477 and video can be sent to Oaklawn-Il.gov/camera-share.
OAK LAWN, IL

