LoanPaymentPro's Strategic Partnership With Accelitas Combines Fast Account Validation and Payment Solutions

Uquid, a blockchain e-commerce ecosystem, has continued to make significant gains towards fostering adoption in the global market. It has embarked on strategic partnerships with top blockchain platforms to expand its ecosystem further. Its latest collaboration is with Hive – an innovative decentralized blockchain and ecosystem. It will collaborate with Hive on different blockchain projects, including collaborations in Web 3 development. The news of the partnership has created excitement within the crypto community, and there are huge expectations that it would make an innovative experience for users.

BUSINESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO