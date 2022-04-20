ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

967thevine.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a single...

967thevine.com

