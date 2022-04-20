Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

On Monday, the long-time leader of the East Coast Crips, a gang in South Los Angeles, was found guilty for numerous charges including murder, extortion and distribution of narcotics.Known as Little Doc and Uncle Bill, 56-year-old Paul Gary Wallace was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO for short. The jury also declared Wallace guilty of using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. According to evidence presented during the trial, prosecutors said that Wallace was a member of ECC for over 30 years and gained notoriety within the...

