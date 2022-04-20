ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Parents accused of assaulting police, school staff at Booker T. Washington High

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 20 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and father have been charged after police say they assaulted staff members and an officer at Booker T. Washington High School Tuesday afternoon.

When police responded to the assault around 3 p.m., they say a male student was detained regarding ongoing fights at the school.

The father of the student, Darrell Harris was at the scene yelling at the staff and demanding them to take the student out of handcuffs. Officers attempted to calm the father down but he continued to yell, police say.

Police said the student’s mother, Charlotte Harris, was also causing disturbances. Crime records state she kicked a detective during the incident.

Both parents were detained and charged with disorderly conduct.

Charlotte Harris was additionally charged with aggravated assault and resisting detention.

