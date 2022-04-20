Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Wednesday, April 20th

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO