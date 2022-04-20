ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Wednesday, April 20th

By Ryan Kelly
ktwb.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHeartbreaking testimony yesterday from Johnny Depp in his $50 million defamation...

ktwb.com

theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Ryan
Person
Amber Heard
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: WB Originally Wanted to Remove Amber Heard from DCEU Sequel

Fans of the DC Extended Universe have been very vocal about their desire to see Aquaman star Amber Heard get axed from the franchise amid all the controversies that surround her. There is even an online petition calling for her firing that has already reached nearly 2 million signatures but much to the chagrin of her critics, Amber still reprised her role for the upcoming sequel titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

James McAvoy Finally Reveals His Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Status

We're only over a month away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and while the film has been dropping major goodies as of late, the Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen team-up project is still shrouded by mystery. The biggest rumor surrounding the film involves the X-Men who are said to be making their official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — well, some members of the mutants, at least.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Josh Brolin opens up about losing Batman role

Marvel star Josh Brolin is already well known in superhero realms for his roles in the MCU, having earned fans' praise for his portrayals of Thanos in the Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2. Had things gone a little differently, however, comic book fans could have also seen him...
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Talks Hollywood Being ‘Inaccessible’ For Many In The Past, And How He Hopes To Change That

You may know Jason Momoa from Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and Denis Villeneuve’s recent reimagining of Dune, but it appears Hollywood’s favorite Hawaiian hunk is looking to make an impact on the industry in a different way. After his Apple TV+ series Chief of War was announced, Momoa opened up about the entertainment field being "inaccessible" for many people like himself and detailed what he is doing to change that.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Dune’ For Free to See Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya’s Oscar-Nominated Sci-Fi

Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi movies or Timothée Chalamet (or both), you may want to know how to watch Dune online for free to see the next epic science fiction franchise. Dune—based on Frank Herbert 1965 sci-fi novel of the same title—stars Chalamet as Paul Atreides, who—alongside his family, the noble House Atreidis—is thrust into a war between the native Fremen people and enemy invaders, House Harkonnen, for the dangerous desert planet Arrakis Watch ‘Dune’ $6.99+ Buy Now Despite the multi-million-dollar budget of Dune, Chalamet told Deadline in August 2021 that he didn’t look at the movie...
MOVIES
E! News

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Name Revealed

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Night Out After Baby With Nick Jonas. The name of the newest Jonas family addition is here. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, E! New confirms. She was born by surrogate on Jan. 15 in San Diego, according to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ.
CELEBRITIES

