Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has Atlanta passing up on all wide receivers and taking Liberty signal caller Malik Willis at No. 8. "After stumbling over themselves during the Deshaun Watson blind dating show, the Falcons must save face and come out of this draft with a better ing-term quarterback option than Marcus Mariota. That signing, after the Matt Ryan trade, always had the feel of a bridge maneuver. Willis could be a year away from seeing the field anyway, but possesses high-end potential in the right offense. Remove him from the offensive situation at Liberty, and we could see him grow quickly."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO