Joe Alwyn Demurs on Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors: 'If the Answer Was Yes, I Wouldn't Say'

By Jen Juneau
People
People
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Alwyn is continuing to keep his relationship cards close to his chest. In a new interview for WSJ. Magazine's May issue, on newsstands April 30, the Conversations with Friends star, who has been dating Taylor Swift since 2016, was asked about engagement rumors that have been swirling. "If...

people.com

