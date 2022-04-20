Do the Sixers need James Harden to score more?

There is no question the Sixers are better with James Harden on the floor.

In the regular season, in the games after he was acquired, the Sixers’ starters had one of the best five-man lineups in the NBA by a large margin.

In the team’s first two playoff games Harden has a combined plus/minus of +31 while on the floor. He has done an excellent job distributing the basketball and during an important stretch in Games 1 he scored five-straight points to stop a Raptors run. In Game 2, during a stretch in the second quarter, he had nine points to help the Sixers build a big lead.

Simply put, the Sixers are better with James Harden than they were with Ben Simmons. He is better than Ben Simmons. In some ways that is all that matters when discussing the decision to trade for him. They are going to beat the Toronto Raptors. In the next round, they are going to beat the Miami Heat.

Still, there is also an obvious reality that is becoming harder to ignore about Harden since he was traded to the Sixers.

He is no longer the consistent, special scorer nearly everyone thought the Sixers were getting.

The important question moving forward is — do the Sixers need him to be? Or can they beat the elite teams in the Eastern Conference (Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn) with this version of Harden?

To start, there have been games when Harden has shown he can still fill it up. He averaged 26.6 points per game in his first three games with the Sixers. He dropped 32 points on the Milwaukee Bucks in March. He had 29 in a win over the Clippers. He has had some positive stretches, as mentioned above, in the first two playoff games.

Overall, however, Harden has not shown he has the same explosion he used to have.

In the 65 games he has played this season, with both the Nets and the Sixers, he has finished with over 30 points just 10 times (15%). To put that in perspective, he finished with 30-or-more in 12 out of 43 games in the 2020 season (27%) and in 44 out of 68 games in 2019 (64%).

You can nitpick what point total qualifies as special, but the reality is Harden isn’t toping 30 points like he used to, and has gone from doing it in 64% of his games in 2019 to 27% in 2020 to just 15% this season. That is, obviously, a dramatic drop.

Part of the issue is he isn’t hitting threes as the rate he used to. Harden averaged 4.4 made threes a game in 2019. He averaged 2.3 this season. He is shooting far fewer threes, from 12.4 attempts in 2019 to 6.9 this season. The trademark explosions from beyond the arc have gone away, as he has hit four-or-more threes in only 11 games this season.

Harden also isn’t getting to the line as much as he used to, despite what Nick Nurse might think. In 2019 Harden was averaging 11.8 free throw attempts. He is averaging 8.2 this season, a 31% drop. He is averaging 7.5 free throw attempts so far against the Raptors.

Perhaps that is what is so surprising about Harden in a Sixers uniform. The lack of shot attempts.

Harden averaged 13.6 field goal attempts per game with the Sixers in the regular season. That is fewer than he averaged with the Nets this season (16.0), fewer than he averaged with the Nets last season (16.6) and considerably fewer than he averaged in his last full season with the Rockets (22.3). Some of that definitely has to do with Joel Embiid, who lead the league win scoring, but Harden played with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (at least part time) in Brooklyn.

Harden doesn’t seem to want to shoot. He has been driving to the line, getting to the basket and kicking it out a surprising amount. He seems to want to play the role of pass-first point guard as opposed to being a scorer.

Maybe that is because he enjoys it. Maybe it is because he doesn’t think he can score the way he used to, and as a result, isn’t trying to. His shots are going down while his assists (10.5 with the Sixers compared to 7.5 in 2019) have gone up.

In the regular season Harden’s passive attitude towards scoring could be explained away, somewhat, by him perhaps saving himself for the playoffs. So far against Toronto, however, he has attempted 26 shots in two games. That is an average of 13.0 shots per game, which is fewer than he had in the regular season with the Sixers. He is averaging 7.5 free throws per game. For some perspective, Ben Simmons averaged 9.8 shot attempts per game in his playoff career, and 5.0 free throws, with the Sixers.

Harden shooting only three more shots and two more free throws a game than Simmons did just doesn’t seem like how this was supposed to go. Harden finishing with just 14 points in a playoff game, like he did in Game 2, would have been considered laughable before the trade.

It is entirely possible that when he is called upon to step up more as a scorer for more than just a stretch of the game, on a night when either Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey is having an off night, Harden will be able to do so. There hasn’t been an important game yet where Harden’s lack of scoring has been an issue. It hasn’t cost the Sixers a meaningful game. So perhaps this concern is all for nothing. If Tyrese Maxey keeps scoring the way he is, it likely will be for nothing.

Still, add everything up, and it is hard to feel confident Harden will be a special scorer when the Sixers need him to be. It is getting harder to think that Harden has another gear he is saving.

The only question now is whether it will end up mattering — or if it will be the reason the Sixers ultimately get eliminated from the playoffs.

