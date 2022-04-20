ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New bill would require Americans to vote in elections or face penalty

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Puente
KTLA
KTLA
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1jQu_0fEbMbvA00

People could be fined for not voting in general elections if a bill recently introduced into Congress becomes law.

The Civic Duty to Vote Act was introduced to the House of Representatives on Monday, KTLA sister station KVEO reports. The bill is written by Rep. John Larson (CT-1).

The bill’s goal is to require each eligible citizen to appear to vote in each regularly scheduled general election for federal office. To be an eligible citizen, a person has to be registered to vote for an upcoming election.

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

If any eligible citizen is found to have not voted in the general election, a $20 civil money penalty will be assessed to these individuals.

However, the bill’s text allows Americans to get around the penalty if they are not registered to vote, are unable to vote because of an emergency, cannot follow the terms of the act because of religious beliefs, or if they are unaware of their eligibility to vote.

Additionally, a waiver would be available for citizens to apply if they cannot afford the $20 penalty or if they commit to performing one hour of community service.

If a person fails to pay the $20 penalty, they will face no additional penalty or any denial of government benefits, according to the bill’s text. Law enforcement agencies are not allowed to use a person’s violation of this act to conduct any further criminal investigation on them.

Now that the bill has been introduced into the House, it will have to pass a vote there. If that succeeds, it will have to pass a vote in the Senate before being signed into law by the president.

Larson is the former chairman of the Task Force on Election Reform. To read the bill’s full text, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Do you still have to wear a mask at LAX?

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for travelers on U.S. airlines and public transportation, leaving many Southern California residents wondering if they’ll still need to mask up at Los Angeles area airports. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention had initially announced plans to extend the mask mandate on public […]
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Arrest made after 2 men found dead at Anaheim apartment complex

An arrest has been made after two men were found dead at an apartment complex in Anaheim Tuesday morning. Authorities said a third man who was taken to the hospital after he was found at the bloody scene was responsible for the killings. Police first got a call about an assault in progress happening inside […]
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Senator’s bill would require all schools to include 9/11 instruction in curriculum

In 2021, ahead of the 20th anniversary it the 9/11 attacks, a Howell Township man penned his thoughts into a song and then recorded it and released it for all to hear. Vinnie DeMarinis focused on what happened that day and in the days, weeks, and months that followed in a song named 'Hold On (A Tribute to 9/11)' which was just one of the many ways people all over continue to grieve, remember, honor, and keep what happened that day in the front of everyone's minds.
HOWELL, NJ
FOXBusiness

Americans frustrated with Democrats, gas prices voting Republican in next election cycle

Republicans are capitalizing on frustration over soaring gas prices by bringing politics to pumps with its latest voter registration initiative. FOX Business' Madison Alworth on "Varney & Co." Tuesday reported from Manhasset, New York, where frustrated Americans waved signs urging drivers to consider their "pain at the pump" and combat their "Biden blues" by voting red.
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election Reform#Americans#Kveo#Introdu
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
IBTimes

Elizabeth Warren Warns Democrats Could Lose Midterms If They Fail To Deliver Agenda

Democrats could face “big losses” in the upcoming November midterms if they fail to deliver on more of their promises, according to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. On Monday, the New York Times published an op-ed piece from Warren that cautioned Democrats about the fallout from failing to pass key legislation, as the party holds a precarious majority in the House and Senate.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy