ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michelle Yeoh shows Asian immigrant women are ‘Everything’

By TERRY TANG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXI3I_0fEbMUgx00
1 of 6

Michelle Yeoh was adamant about one script change before committing to “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

The main character’s name had to go. She was named Michelle as a love letter to her from the directors.

“I’m like ‘No, no, no’ because I believe this person, this character that you’ve written so rich, deserves a voice of her own. She is the voice of those mothers, aunties, grandmothers that you pass by in Chinatown or in the supermarket that you don’t even give a second glance to. Then you just take her for granted,” Yeoh told The Associated Press. “She’s never had a voice.”

At 59, Yeoh commands the lead of the genre-twisting flick by playing someone often invisible — the Asian immigrant wife and mother trying to be everything for everyone. “An independent film on steroids” as she puts it, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” recently went into wide theatrical release. It ranked fourth in this weekend’s domestic box office, bringing in nearly $6.2 million, according to figures compiled by Comscore.

Yeoh’s performance is drawing raves at a time when Asians and Asian Americans of all age ranges continue to be the target of pandemic-fueled racism in Chinatowns, cities and suburbs across the U.S. But reports have found Asian women have experienced these hate crimes at a higher rate.

After decades first as a star in Hong Kong cinema and then more mainstream hits like “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” the Malayasian-born Yeoh has grown into a movie queen. She’s had integral roles in what have been the first large U.S. studio movies in years with all-Asian casts—Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“So much weight was on (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) ... What if we weren’t as successful as that? Did that mean that we don’t deserve to be up there?” Yeoh said. “It exploded and the way it did made everyone realize, ‘Hey, we’ve been neglecting this very major part of our society for so long.’”

As much as those films mean to her, she was a polished supporting player in them. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is a whole otherworldly experience where she gets to play “an aging Asian woman.”

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as the Daniels), the story centers on a glammed down Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a frazzled laundromat owner preparing for an IRS audit. Meanwhile, she is struggling with an unhappy husband (Ke Huy Quan), her critical father (James Hong) and an openly lesbian daughter (Stephanie Hsu). She is literally upended when another version of her husband pops up claiming to be from another universe. Evelyn ends up jumping through the multiverse and picking up skills possessed by her otherworldly counterparts.

The story is a wild laundry list of action, sci-fi, comedy and family drama that includes people with hot dogs for fingers and a giant everything bagel. The first word that came to Yeoh’s mind after reading the script was “insane.”

“I was blown away that they had the courage to write the script and put all these kinds of things. Because it wasn’t just about the wackiness. The familial connections was so powerful,” she said.

The movie puts the spotlight on the other actors as well. It marks a Hollywood homecoming for Quan. He charmed audiences as a child playing Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data in “The Goonies.” Funnily enough, “Crazy Rich Asians” is what made him want to return to the screen after more than 20 years. Yeoh is attached to the sequel and agreed it would be a great full-circle moment to find a role for Quan.

“We are so grateful that made him think because he never really left the film industry,” Yeoh said.

Hong, 93, gets to chew plenty of scenery too. He made headlines in 2020 when famous friends successfully campaigned for him to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He will receive the honor later this year.

“He’s got a heart of gold. You know, he truly loves what he does,” said Yeoh, who is reuniting with Hong on a new Disney+ series, “American Born Chinese.” “He deserves it.”

The film has hit a nerve with audiences but especially Asian Americans. Across social media, many describe crying during the film’s last hour as the relationship between Evelyn and daughter Joy hits a make-or-break juncture. Some say they feel like they’re watching their own immigrant mother become the hero of her story for the first time. Others say they’ve gained a better understanding about parents who typically don’t wear their emotions on their sleeve.

“I think especially Asian parents, they tend to be more critical. But they show their love—they’ll save you the best part of the meat, they’ll make sure that you’re well fed,” Yeoh said. “That is their way of showing love and care.”

For Asian American women, the movie is a breath of fresh air. Hate incidents like last year’s Atlanta spa shootings renewed conversations about the propensity to sexualize or dismiss Asian women. But in this movie, Yeoh gets to show a wide range—from comedic and martial arts chops to heartwrenching angst. The actress promises she will never give up on proving women can be the leads in parts that are more than stereotypes.

“Why is it men can get to a certain age and keep pushing forward with all these kinds of things and women sort of like get left behind?” Yeoh said. “With the new sustainable development goals, one of the things up there is gender equality, equal opportunities. And that’s all what we’re asking for.”

___

Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

A Viewing Guide to the Films of Michelle Yeoh, An Icon of Asian Cinema

The exhaustive and exhausting Everything Everywhere All At Once offers Michelle Yeoh her best showcase in years. In it she plays Evelyn, a wife, mother and laundromat owner who will lose everything if she can’t straighten out her taxes. But thanks to the multiverse, she’s also many other Evelyns: an opera singer, action star, alien with hot dogs for fingers — even a boulder who can think and move.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Michelle Yeoh Wears 25+ Different Hairstyles in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

In most movies, the main characters have a signature look that lays the groundwork for additional spinoff hairstyles as the plot evolves. The extent of it is usually an updo for a fancy event or maybe the addition of a hair accessory here or there, but mainly, just as we don't change our entire look day in and day out, most film characters don't either. However, in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," we see over 25 different hairstyles on the main character, Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), and each one is vastly different from the next.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors on Shaping Action Sequences with Michelle Yeoh

[This story contains spoilers for the A24 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.] How do directors follow a feature that, after its Sundance Film Festival debut, was dubbed “the farting corpse movie”? For duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as Daniels, it became about throwing everything at the wall. Literally.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Mandy' Filmmaker Panos Cosmatos Teams With A24, XYZ Films for Sci-Fi Fantasy 'Nekrokosm' (Exclusive)SXSW: Ti West's 'X' Gets Secret Prequel FilmSXSW: Michelle Yeoh and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Open Fest With Loads of Applause After Swiss Army Man (see: farting corpse movie), Kwan and Scheinert are...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hong
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jada Pinkett Smith Walks the Red Carpet Alone in Her First Appearance Since Will's Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith walked the red carpet with a smile this weekend, marking her first public appearance since her husband, Will Smith, was banned from the Oscars. The Bad Moms actress joined friends Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, where the Debbie Allen Dance Academy will soon be based. According to Broadway World, the Smiths (who've long been supporters of the performing arts) have a studio named after them inside the center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian People#Race And Ethnicity#Asians#Asian Americans#Comscore#Chinatowns
Effingham Radio

Jay Z Faces Backlash For Oscars Afterparty

Jay-Z is facing backlash for hosting an Oscars afterparty at Chateau Marmont this weekend in West Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Chateau Marmont is currently facing complaints from its employees. A boycott has been planned for this upcoming weekend by the local hotel worker's union after employees alleged they were subjected to “racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WOKV

Oscars: Here are the 3 people who declined an Academy Award

Winning an Academy Award is the highlight in the career of an actor, director or screenwriter, and Sunday night’s ceremony will be no exception. But in the 93-year history of the award, three people have refused the Oscar after winning it. Two actors and one screenwriter have told the...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Costner Recalls His Bond With Whitney Houston Ahead of 'The Bodyguard's 30th Anniversary (Exclusive)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard, and star Kevin Costner can still recall the moment he and Whitney Houston truly connected as co-stars. The Yellowstone star walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, alongside wife Christine Baumgartner, and the couple stopped to talk with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about the milestone anniversary of his iconic romantic drama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Following Trip to Barbados With Rihanna

Rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested at LAX airport, according to TMZ. The outlet states that Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — flew on a private jet from Barbados where he'd been vacationing with Rihanna, who is pregnant with their first child together. Rocky landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. When he exited the plane police officers met him in the terminal and handcuffed him.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

860K+
Followers
419K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy