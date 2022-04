My first antlerless or “doe” permit, as we called them in those days, was pink. It had an adhesive back, came with instructions and arrived via U.S. Mail, directly from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. I had been selected by the department to receive what was, at least for a boy of 12, the most coveted and sought-after permission available: the right to shoot any deer I was lucky enough to see that season. The occasion was so important, in fact, that my father picked me up after school that day specifically to hand me the envelope and celebrate.

