Aerospace & Defense

NASA's new material is a 1000-times stronger than its previous alloys

By Ameya Paleja
 20 hours ago
NASA's newly developed metal alloy will be used in aviation, and space exploration is as much as 1000-times stronger than the state-of-the-art alloys it has made in the past, the space agency said in a press release. To counter the formidable challenges of launching missions, NASA is always on...

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
Space.com

Why NASA's new 'mega moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "mega moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It just rolled out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis 1 mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
