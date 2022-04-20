ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Homicide investigation underway after fatal Chinatown-International District shooting

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Chinatown-International District early Wednesday morning. Police responded to...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

Person of interest identified after mom found dead in duffel bag

Police are hunting for a person of interest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a duffel bag on the side of the road in New York City over the weekend. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found in a neighborhood not far from her home in Queens. The mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and left arm, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Over a Dozen L.A. Gangs Are Targeting and Robbing the Rich and Famous, Police Say

The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Seattle Police Department#Crime Scene Investigation
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
KOMO News

Police investigating after man dies from gunshot

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are working to piece together an incident that left one man dead in Kennewick. Just after 5 p.m. officials with KPD said they responded to an area hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Upon response, police said it was determined the gunshot victim, a...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

2 arrested after 14 overdoses, 9 deaths reported in 1 day in DC

Police have arrested two people they say are connected to a string of overdoses that lead to the deaths of nine people in D.C. According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Violent Crime Suppression Division announced the arrests of 43-year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23-year-old Shameka Hayes on several drug charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

After mom of Baltimore arson victim is found dead, loved ones react with shock: ‘It still hasn’t hit’

Before they can even begin mourning, loved ones of Danielle Parnell are trying to process the horrific news. Parnell, 30, was found dead Tuesday along Interstate 95 in Cecil County, near the border with Harford County northeast of Baltimore — four days after her toddler daughter was killed in a Baltimore rowhouse fire that investigators determined was intentionally set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Woman arrested for 1993 cold case murder of California store owner

A 61-year-old woman has been arrested for the 1993 cold case murder of a California store owner who was shot dead in what investigators believe was a daylight robbery gone wrong.Rayna Hoffman-Ramos was taken into custody in Oklahoma last week and charged with the first-degree murder of Shu Ming Tang.Mr Ming Tang, a Taiwanese immigrant who ran the Devonshire Little Store in San Carlos, was fatally shot while working in his shop back on 26 April 1983.Police were called to reports of a shooting at the store at around 1pm that afternoon to find Mr Ming Tang suffering from a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy