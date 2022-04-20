ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Downtown San Jose green office tower builder set to launch construction

By George Avalos
Silicon Valley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE — A downtown San Jose office tower that would enable employees to work in a garden is about to germinate with a construction launch to coincide with this year’s Earth Day on April 22. The eye-catching 20-story tower, which is being built by an...

www.siliconvalley.com

Comments / 1

Related
San José Spotlight

Downtown San Jose special property district up for renewal

A special district that provides extra cleaning and security to downtown San Jose property owners may be extended for another decade. San Jose’s downtown property-based improvement district (PBID) tax, which expires in December, has renewal support from more than 50% of the residents and businesses who pay for these services, according to Chloe Shipp, director... The post Downtown San Jose special property district up for renewal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Industry
San Jose, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown San Jose#Building Design#The Tower#Earth Day#Construction Maintenance#Uban Construction#Urban Community#The Tech Interactive
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Residential fire reported in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire on the 2100 block of Sullivan Avenue, according to a tweet. The fire was reported at 6:45 a.m. “Fire started in a detached structure in rear of the property and has extended to the interior of the home,” the tweet stated. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Construction
mansionglobal.com

Art Deco Design for Modern Interiors

Maybe you’re drawn to the graphic detail or you gravitate towards the gilded finishes and rich materiality—the lure of Art Deco is undeniable. With a distinct aesthetic, the design harkens back to the glamor of Old Hollywood and the Roaring ‘20s. Born from a backlash against the Art Nouveau movement, a stylized genre that emulated forms found in nature, Art Deco embraced the newfound industry and technology of the day and showcased vibrant, futuristic and machine-made elements, said Allison Knizek of Allison Knizek Design in Sherman Oaks, California.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Money

This U.S. City Is the Most Affordable Housing Market in the World

Homebuyers looking for affordability in today’s tough housing market will find it in a rebounding Rust Belt city. Pittsburgh has been named the most affordable city in the world (yes, world) by the Urban Reform Institute and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. In a recent study from the two nonprofits, the Steel City edged out every other major metropolitan area globally. Two other U.S. cities — Oklahoma City and Rochester, N.Y. — tied for second.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San José Spotlight

Election 2022: The race for San Jose mayor

Six candidates are competing to become mayor of San Jose—a coveted political position in Silicon Valley that comes with a host of complex problems. Mayor Sam Liccardo, who was elected in 2014, terms out at the end of the year, and a gaggle of councilmembers and political unknowns are fighting to replace him and lead the... The post Election 2022: The race for San Jose mayor appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
yankodesign.com

Best space-saving designs for tiny homes

Let’s be honest, our modern urban homes can be quite cramped! Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. Or on the other hand, if you’ve decided to join the tiny home movement, and now reside in a tiny home, you still need designs that perfectly fit into it! And we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving products that promise to do exactly that. From a modular chair that transforms into a small workspace to a space-saving exercise bike that doubles up as a piece of furniture – these nifty designs are all you need to make the most of the limited space in your tiny home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
San José Spotlight

Travelers still masking on flights at San Jose airport

Travelers across the country can now drop their masks in airports, but some flying through San Jose said they’re keeping the protective layer on. “I’m very anxious going on this flight,” Silicon Valley resident Ashu Garg, who’s flying to San Diego with his family, told San José Spotlight. “It’s more comfortable to travel without a mask, but I’m also still scared of the virus.”
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

People Keep Speculating This Iconic Bay Area Tiki Bar Is Closing. It’s Not.

For the better part of a century, people have flocked to the East Bay’s location of Trader Vic’s, the international restaurant chain known for being the potential birthplace of the mai tai. The 87-year-old tiki bar remains vigilantly open on a little spit of land facing San Francisco from the East Bay — but fans can barely seem to keep one important fact straight: is the restaurant open or closed? Berkeleyside has covered this closure rumor mill, starting in 2019, and recently confirms the bar is indeed still open.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy