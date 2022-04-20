ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New method for detecting pre-eruption warning signals at Whakaari White Island and other active volcanoes

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleScientifically and emotively, we think every volcano has its own "personality." However, we've discovered that volcanoes share behavior traits—and this could form the basis for an eruption warning system. Whakaari White Island, a picturesque volcanic island in the Bay of Plenty, was a tourist magnet, with its alien...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Active Volcanoes#North Island#Magnet#Whakaari Ruapehu#Tongariro
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Science
Bridget Mulroy

Atlantic Volcanoes Giving Signs They're About to Blow

Steam at a geothermal park in the Azores.(Carsten Brandt/iStock) The Azores Archipelagos is a group of nine islands in the Northern Atlantic Ocean and is a territory of Portugal. The islands have been creating a lot of commotion recently with thousands of earthquakes shaking things up.
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Scientists battle to keep mummified remains under the ground after ‘black goo’ threat

Scientists in Chile are battling extreme weather to keep mummies that have been buried for thousands of years under the ground. Skeletal remains have reportedly come to the surface after strong winds and increased rainfall lashed an area in Chile. Archaeologists told The Guardian they were marking down where the ancient Chinchorro mummies had become exposed and were burying them back underground. It comes just years after the remains faced another threat linked to the climate crisis. Scientists previously said Chinchorro mummies being kept in a museum in northern Chile were being eaten by bacteria and reduced to black goo...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy