Parking coming to ex-Greenie’s site in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Temporary parking for beachgoers is coming to the former Greenie’s site at 1st View St. and W. Ocean View Avenue in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

It’s part of an improvement plan for the area over the next two years that includes dune restoration, walkways and public space. The city said last year that it conducted public outreach, including civic league and advisory committee meetings, over two years to form the plan for the site.

Norfolk officials say construction on the lot is set to begin at the end of April, with completion set for June.

Dune improvements are expected to begin in the middle part of 2022, with a completion date in the middle of 2023.

Greenies, a local waterfront institution in Ocean View that opened in 1930, was the oldest bar in Norfolk when it was closed and demolished in 2018 . The area’s other iconic watering hole, The Thirsty Camel, burned down in 2019, and there have been plans to rebuild in the same location.

The city is also considering the possibility of bringing a restaurant back to the Greenie’s site , with options for smaller or bigger restaurants.

Feedback on that plan can be emailed to planning@norfolk.gov .

