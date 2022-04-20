Here’s how the Jets can have a positive season without unreasonable playoff goal

Sign up here to get Inside the Jets delivered to your inbox each Wednesday morning.

For many Jets fans, the only measure of success for their team in 2022 would be a playoff berth.

Jets fans are tired of waiting – the postseason drought is now at 11 years and about to hit puberty. Jets fans don’t want to hear about patience or rebuilding. They want wins … now.

It is understandable and also unrealistic.

The 2022 Jets won’t be a playoff team. This is Robert Saleh’s second season, and he and Joe Douglas are still in the early stages of rebuilding a roster that was decimated by years of poor choices.

But the 2022 season can be successful for the Jets without a playoff appearance. I know some of you won’t accept that premise. It is playoffs or bust. I am here to tell you that despite those protests, there is a way for the Jets to have a good year that will raise expectations for the 2023 season, when the Jets need to be a contender.

Here are a few things that need to happen to make 2022 a successful step for the franchise:

Homecoming is over

The Jets can no longer be a team opponents use as a welcome mat, as the Patriots did during a 54-13 romp on Oct. 24.USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have been everyone’s homecoming opponent in recent years: When an ailing team has seen them on the schedule, they’ve suddenly felt better. They have been the team that opponents can run up the score on.

That has to stop.

The Jets need to keep games close in 2022 and not have embarrassing outings such as last year’s 54-13 loss in New England or the 45-17 home loss to the Bills. This is the NFL. The margin between the teams should be razor-thin. Instead, it has felt as if there’s a Grand Canyon-sized gulf between the Jets and their superior opponents in many weeks.

Saleh needs to make sure his team is competitive every week. They don’t have to win every game, but they should be in every one. No more lopsided losses.

Zach attack

The Jets’ trajectory wholly depends on how Zach Wilson develops in Year 2.Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

It’s all about Zach Wilson. The second-year quarterback needs to show major improvement from his rookie season or this will feel like a lost year. The Jets don’t want to be entering Year 3 with Wilson wondering whether they have found their quarterback. They went through that with Sam Darnold, and ended up trading him after his third season to start over with Wilson.

Wilson showed promise last season, but did not show much consistency. The Jets need him to take a big step forward and protect the ball as he did toward the end of last year. If Wilson stumbles, the seats of Douglas and Saleh will warm up. The selection of Wilson last year at No. 2 overall is the most significant decision Douglas has made as GM. It needs to feel like the right one by the end of 2022.

Be in the graphic

It’s been a long time since the Jets have been in a graphic like this.NBC

You know the graphic. It pops up in early December on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. The division leaders are on the left, the wild- card teams are in the middle and the other teams “in the hunt” are on the right. The Jets need to be “in the hunt” come December. This is a pretty low bar to clear. Usually, these teams are 5-7 or 6-6 and merely hanging on to hope they could sneak into the playoffs. This would be progress for the Jets.

For the Jets, any playoff hope is usually killed before Halloween. The Jets have not won a game in September since 2018. Think about that. Todd Bowles was the coach the last time the Jets won a game in September. It was Sam Darnold’s first game, and the future felt bright that night in Detroit. But the team has not won in September since. That means starting off every year 0-3 or 0-4. There is usually an unexpected win in early October and then a bunch of losses after that. Jets fans are left to dream about draft picks as they hand out their Halloween candy.

It would be a massive step if the Jets make it to December with a shred of hope that they can make the playoffs.

Again, I don’t see a scenario where they actually make the playoffs. But even having a chance to talk about it in the final weeks – along with progress from Wilson and playing competitive games – would mean the Jets got better in 2022.

As we continue to go through mock draft after mock draft and break down all the different scenarios that could occur in the first round on April 28, the best situation for the Jets is becoming clearer.

I’m not going to get into specific players here. Those evaluations are up to Douglas. But if the Jets can walk away with an edge rusher at No. 4 and a wide receiver at No. 10, fans should feel good about that first round. The team has needed an edge rusher for more than 15 years. Saleh’s defense needs pass rushers to be effective. It looks as if there are four attractive options at the top of this draft: Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jermaine Johnson. If the Jets come away with one of those, that gives the defense hope.

At No. 10, it’s all about landing a top receiver for Wilson. The Jets could have their pick of Drake London, Garrett Wilson or Jameson Williams at No. 10 – or at least between two of them if one wideout goes in the top nine.

The Jets’ first round would be a success if they can get an edge rusher at No. 4, then one of Drake London, Garrett Wilson or Jameson Williams at No. 10.Getty Images (3)

There’s no guarantee any of these players will be stars, but they are highly regarded by the draft gurus and the Jets need playmakers on both sides of the ball. If they get a top edge rusher and a top receiver, they now have those playmakers and the team should be improved instantly.

The Jets have been treated like a homecoming opponent for most of the past decade, suffering some huge blowout losses. Saleh needs to get the Jets to be more competitive as a sign of progress. Here are the 11 worst losses since 2011 by point differential:

41 points, 54-13, at Patriots, Oct. 24, 2021

40 points, 49-9, at Bengals, Oct. 27, 2013

38 points, 41-3, at Patriots, Dec. 24, 2016

37 points, 40-3, at Seahawks, Dec. 13, 2020

35 points, 38-3, at Bills (in Detroit), Nov. 24, 2014

35 points, 38-3, at Patriots, Dec. 30, 2018

34 points, 34-0, vs. 49ers, Sept. 30, 2012

33 points, 33-0, vs. Patriots, Oct. 21, 2019

31 points, 31-0, at Chargers, Oct. 5, 2014

31 points, 41-10, vs. Colts, Dec. 5, 2016

31 points, 41-10, vs. Bills, Nov. 11, 2018