State Roundup: Labor Dept. probes employee pay at two state agencies; ‘Beltway Accord’ details remain a mystery

 20 hours ago
LABOR DEPT. AUDITING STATE AGENCIES OVER WORKER PAY: The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating whether Maryland illegally underpaid state employees at multiple state institutions run by two separate state agencies. The ongoing federal investigation expands on an earlier federal finding that Jessup Correctional Institution officials routinely altered officers’ timecards and...

CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Judge in Mosby case declines to dismiss

JUDGE WON’T DISMISS MOSBY CASE: A federal judge on Thursday rejected Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s request to dismiss the charges against her, finding her attorneys failed to present any objective evidence the case against her is prejudiced. Alex Mann and Lee Sanderlin/The Baltimore Sun. The judge...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland governor signs 79 bipartisan bills into law, including tax relief

(The Center Square) – A wealth of bipartisan bills were signed into law Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Wrapping up the 2022 Legislative Session, Maryland’s Republican leader since 2015 signed 79 bills that include tax relief for state residents, especially retirees, and help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hogan praised the Democrat-controlled Legislature […] The post Maryland governor signs 79 bipartisan bills into law, including tax relief appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WETM

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ballotpedia News

Wyoming is only state so far to change number of state legislators after redistricting

Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state Senators and 62 state Representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
WYOMING STATE
Brian Frosh
Wes Moore
Larry Hogan
bloomberglaw.com

Federal Workers Face Jab-or-Job Choice Anew Under Vaccine Ruling

Federal workers will face renewed pressure to get Covid-19 shots or risk losing their jobs under a court ruling. A federal appeals court on Thursday told a trial judge to throw out a challenge to President. Joe Biden. ’s vaccine mandate covering 2.1 million U.S. government civilian employees. The judge...
U.S. POLITICS
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Skeptical of Federal Efforts to Avoid Paying Workers Sickened by Manhattan Project-Era Toxic Waste Dump Built on Native American Land in Washington State

The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday morning heard oral arguments in a case about a state worker compensation law targeting one of the country’s most notorious and dangerous toxic waste dumps–and federal efforts to avoid paying injured and sick workers there. The Hanford Site is...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

States put unemployment insurance on chopping block

Many state legislatures recently proposed tweaking their unemployment benefit programs, often by reducing the duration of aid. It continues a trend seen among many other states after the Great Recession. Kentucky lawmakers overrode the veto of Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, who called the policy proposals "callous." State legislatures are...
KENTUCKY STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Can Force Vaccines on Contractors, DOJ Tells 11th Circuit

The U.S. government told a federal appeals court Friday that the president has the power to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine for federal contractors to help businesses run more efficiently as they deal with the virus and its effect on workers. The Justice Department pushed the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
GEORGIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA Dept. of State Announces Disciplinary Actions Against Charitable Organizations

HARRISBURG, PA — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman recently announced that the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS) filed four disciplinary actions against charitable organizations, professional solicitors, and professional fundraising counsel during the month of February 2022. The February 2022 sanctions, which are listed on the Department website,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMBF

State health dept. extends WIC increase through September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Women, Infants and Children Program is extending an increase of benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases through September, state health officials announced Friday. The increased benefits provide $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 per...
HEALTH
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

