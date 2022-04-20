State Roundup: Labor Dept. probes employee pay at two state agencies; ‘Beltway Accord’ details remain a mystery

Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state Senators and 62 state Representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO