New season of Seth MacFarlane's 'The Orville' to debut June 2 on Hulu

April 20 (UPI) -- The Orville: New Horizons is set to premiere on Hulu on June 2.

"Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

The cast includes show creator Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

The Orville debuted on Fox in 2017 and aired for two seasons. This is its first season with a new name and home on Hulu.