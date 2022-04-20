ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New season of Seth MacFarlane's 'The Orville' to debut June 2 on Hulu

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JsOBo_0fEbHJKp00

April 20 (UPI) -- The Orville: New Horizons is set to premiere on Hulu on June 2.

"Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

The cast includes show creator Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

The Orville debuted on Fox in 2017 and aired for two seasons. This is its first season with a new name and home on Hulu.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘NCIS’: ‘The Fosters’ Alumna Teri Polo Joins CBS Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing a new face on NCIS. The Fosters alumna Teri Polo is joining the CBS drama series in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole. Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Cole) ex-wife, and a former FBI agent who left the FBI following their divorce and took a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. Polo will guest star in the Season 19 finale and return as recurring in the upcoming 20th season. NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrianne Palicki
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Scott Grimes
Person
Penny Johnson Jerald
Person
Mark Jackson
Person
Jessica Szohr
TVLine

Ted Prequel Series Casting Hints at End of The Orville's Run

Click here to read the full article. Helmsman Gordon Malloy of the U.S.S. Orville is about to make a thunder buddy for life. Scott Grimes has been cast in Peacock’s previously announced Ted prequel series, opposite series creator and Orville costar Seth MacFarlane, TVLine has learned. Additionally, Max Burkholder (Parenthood) has been cast as a 16-year-old John Bennett — the role originated by Mark Wahlberg in the 2012 film. Grimes will play John’s father Matty, “a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family, and doesn’t like anyone challenging him — particularly his liberal-minded niece Blaire (played...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#U S S#Theorville New Horizons
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grown-ish confirms six cast exits after season 4 finale

Grown-ish spoilers follow. Following the sitcom's game-changing season 4 finale, Grown-ish has announced the departures of six key cast members. During the episode 'Empire State of Mind', which aired last night (March 24) in the US, Yara Shahidi's central character Zoey Johnson relocated to New York with Trevor Jackson's Aaron Jackson, leaving their futures in Los Angeles clouded in uncertainty.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Feels About Hitting 100-Episode Milestone At CBS

CBS’ hit comedy The Big Bang Theory came to an end in 2019, but the series’ legacy, or at least Sheldon Cooper’s, lives on in prequel series Young Sheldon. The show, following TBBT’s resident Nobel Prize winner (and Star Trek and flags lover) when he was a kid, is about to reach a major milestone during the 2022 TV season. Young Sheldon’s 100th episode is set to premiere at the end of this month, and young Sheldon himself Iain Armitage opens up about the milestone.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Harrison Ford to star in his first TV series

Harrison Ford’s Hollywood career has long been the stuff of legend, but unlike many Hollywood actors such as Bruce Willis, John Travolta, and even Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, Ford did not get his start on television. But now the Star Wars actor, who will turn 80 in July, is set to lead a television series for the first time.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

Jesse L. Martin Departs ‘The Flash’ As Series Regular After 8 Seasons, Will Headline NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
337K+
Followers
54K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy