ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Street Pianos spark musical sense of community

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTu3p_0fEbH9ao00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Troy Street Pianos is a public art project placing pianos in parks and other public spaces around the City for everyone to enjoy and play. Each piano is both a working instrument and a piece of art, each designed and painted by a local artist.

Troy accepting project proposals for ARPA funding

There are three unique pianos in Troy:

‘The In Crowd’ by Fernando Orellana

  • Located at The Snowman, 531 5th Avenue in Lansingburgh

Designed by Fernando Orellana, ‘The In Crowd’ is a transmedia artwork meant to blur the lines between automation and reality. The imagery and narrative that Orellana explores spans a spectrum that includes giving agency to automata, embracing the generatively made, celebrating the wonders of absurdity, and is most often driven by the universes of his subconscious mind.

‘Renaissance’ coming to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ddpD_0fEbH9ao00
All images courtesy photographer Beth Mickalonis , Organ Colossal

‘Waiting to be Heard’ by Chloe Harrison

  • Located downtown at 518 Craft, 2nd and Broadway, facing Monument Square

Chloe Harrison is a local artist based in Troy, a graduate of Russell Sage College. Her work consists of narrative illustration and structure. Her art explores communication, relationships, social anxiety, and the endless questions about this existence.

Troy and Schenectady YMCAs reopening in May
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQID7_0fEbH9ao00
All images courtesy photographer Beth Mickalonis , Organ Colossal

‘Street Art Piano 4Mx Heart & Soul’ by ObaRoEne!

  • Located at Lots of Hope Park, 2nd and Jackson, in South Troy

Oba! is a Nigerian American artist based in Upstate New York. He creates performance art sculptures and props like hula hoops and puppets, which have been featured in national and internationally-broadcasted television programs, at live entertainment venues, and on streaming platforms.

Troy votes to create Quality of Life task force
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WbLrp_0fEbH9ao00
All images courtesy photographer Beth Mickalonis , Organ Colossal

Organ Colossal, the company behind Troy Street Pianos, said, “these pianos celebrate and spark spontaneous gathering, music-making, and community.” They believe that the arts belong to everyone and that everyone should have access to spaces where music can happen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Troy, NY
Entertainment
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
WNYT

Jesus at the door? Parish sees holy image on church floor

WATERVLIET – Is it an ungodly stain or a divine message created by the Creator?. Father Stepanos Doudoukjian, parish priest at St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet, is a true believer the wet image that welcomed parishioners on the church floor Easter morning was none other than Jesus Christ, the Son of God himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianos#Music Hall#Street Art#Arpa#Snowman#Renaissance#Troy Savings Bank#Russell Sage College
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NEWS10 ABC

Troy heroin dealer sentenced to 6+ years in prison

Sherrod Johnson, known by some as "Rod", age 28, of Troy, was sentenced Tuesday to 81 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute heroin on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in 2020.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy