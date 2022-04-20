Gusty winds Wednesday, but brief break on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds have stayed strong through Tuesday night in the central mountain chain, with 40-50 mph wind gusts Wednesday morning around the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains. Wind advisories are in effect until midday for these areas. A wind advisory will be in effect until 5 PM for the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and central highlands, as westerly winds will gust up to 50 mph. The rest of the state will see wind gusts of 30-45 mph. All of the state will be under elevated fire danger today, and wildfires will spread rapidly if ignited by a single spark. Use caution! Temperatures will be unseasonably warm this afternoon, with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The wind will die down for most areas Thursday, and fire danger will be lower. However, the next storm brings the strongest winds of the week on Friday. Far northwest NM may see some showers Friday night, while the rest of the state will be under red flag warnings. A cold front will move through Friday night to Saturday, cooling temperatures by ten to fifteen degrees.

