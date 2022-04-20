ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Knoxville police charge sex offender for indecent exposure at HomeGoods store

 21 hours ago

For the second year, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will be held in Townsend in May, complete with many events for the family.

Knoxville Police officer will not face charges in fatal August collision, DA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police officer will not face prosecution after crashing into a car and killing the driver while responding to a burglary last year, according to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office. Sean McDermott, assistant district attorney general and public information officer, confirmed the update Friday.
Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
Black delivery driver with no criminal record claims he was unlawfully pulled over and had his hands in the air when the officer hit him with a stun gun for no apparent reason, cell phone video shows

28-year-old Black food delivery driver recently revealed a video of the incident when he was allegedly pulled over for no apparent reason by an officer who eventually hit the man with a stun gun even though the driver had his hands in the air at the time and didn’t pose a threat. According to multiple sources, the police officer is now under investigation after the video shows he didn’t completely follow the procedures.
Tennessee woman uses viral TikTok hand signal to escape kidnapping

A Tennessee woman used a viral TikTok hand signal to alert a fellow convenience store shopper that she was in distress and needed help on Sunday. That fellow shopper, Eric Streeval, was the right man to help. Mr Streeval, who is reportedly part of a motorcycle club that assist women in domestic violence situations, recognised the hand signal and responded – taking a picture of the license plate of the truck the woman had been traveling in and telling the convenience store cashier to call 911.“If you see something, say something,” Mr Streeval told WKRN in Nashville. “Domestic violence is...
Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
