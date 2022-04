Dragon Ball Super has finally released an intense new chapter, and has shared a special new promo to celebrate! The Granolah the Survivor arc was previously announced to come to an end some time this year, and there are already plans in place to start the next arc before the year is over too. That means each new chapter of the series is more important than ever as each one brings us closer to the end of the fight against the Heeters. Making matters even more intriguing have been all the new reveals that have been made as a result.

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO