ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro design is jaw-dropping in this video

By Yoni Heisler
BGR.com
BGR.com
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSS0Q_0fEbFvw900

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is poised to usher in a slight but very distinct design change this year. The notch as we’ve come to know it will be gone, and in its place will be a hole-punch and pill-shaped display cutout. The overall aim of this design is to provide users with even more screen real estate. More broadly, this design shift is likely the first step on a path toward creating a full edge-to-edge display with sensors like Face ID embedded beneath the display itself.

It’s worth noting that the design above will reportedly be exclusive to Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models. However, given Apple’s penchant for debuting new technologies and designs on its premium handsets, it stands to reason that we might see the new iPhone design language become standard on Apple’s 2023 iPhone 15 lineup.

A closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro design

Recently, the YouTube channel Tech Blood put together a mockup video providing us with a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro design. There are a few things to note before diving in.

One, the pill-shaped cutout in the video is probably a bit smaller than it will be on the actual device. Two, the camera bump on the iPhone 14 will be slightly larger than it was on the iPhone 13. And three, the overall form factor of Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup will remain the same.

In other words, Apple isn’t reverting to an iPhone design with rounded corners, thankfully.

With those qualifications out of the way, this mockup video does a great job of clueing us into the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro design. The end result, in my opinion, is an iPhone with a decidedly sleeker look.

For an even closer look at what the new iPhone 14 design will bring to the table, the photo below is probably very close to what the final design is going to look like.

It’s a noticeable change, to be sure, but overall I think it’s a step in the right direction.

Upgraded camera technology

The new design is certainly interesting, but the main selling point of the iPhone 14 Pro will assuredly be improvements in camera performance.

As an aside, iPhone 14 molds surfaced on Weibo over the weekend and do a good job of conveying the slightly thicker camera module on the rear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJEWI_0fEbFvw900
From left to right: iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 molds. Image source: Weibo via MacRumors

The iPhone 14 Pro camera, based on credible reports, sounds like it will be incredible. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a stellar record when it comes to Apple and iPhone rumors, said that the iPhone 14 camera will “elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level.”

Specifically, the iPhone 14 Pro camera will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel sensor on the rear. The sensor itself is said to be 20% larger than its predecessor.

Kuo adds:

We believe that the new 2H22 ‌iPhone‌ may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously. With 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 ‌iPhone‌ increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level.

iPhone 14 Pro pricing

Typically, iPhone pricing is the last tidbit to leak out. And seeing as how we’re still a few months away from September, you might want to take this rumor with a grain of salt. With that disclaimer out of the way, there are rumblings that Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup may be $100 more expensive across the board. This is reportedly due to pricier and more advanced components.

If this rumor pans out, that means that the iPhone 14 Pro may start at $1099 with the iPhone 14 Pro Max poised to start at $1199.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 1

Related
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How to block text messages on Samsung

From spam messages to annoying exes who won't leave you alone, there's nothing worse than unwanted text messages. Luckily, blocking text messages is simple enough to do. Whether you're the proud owner of a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or rocking an older Samsung handset, we'll show you how to block text messages on Samsung in a couple of different ways.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Design Change#Smart Phone#Ios
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
komando.com

8 hidden Android features you should be using

As phones evolve, so do the features and options that control your phone. Miss an update or two, and suddenly you might be behind the curve of what’s the latest and greatest. Tap or click here for message upgrades, pay with your voice and more. With so many helpful...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

BGR.com

313K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy