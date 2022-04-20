Young Penn State running backs are impressing this spring; Lions stock up on walk-on offensive linemen, and more

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. So goes the old adage. Well, the smoke has been pluming up from Steelers’ headquarters for months. That’s where the black-and-gold brain trust is purportedly interested in drafting a quarterback on the evening of April 28. The number of supposed NFL draft gurus linking the Steelers to one of the top arms in this draft is legion. It seems the only question left to be answered next Thursday night is which arm? Will it be the hometown talent of Kenny Pickett of Pitt, deemed to be the most NFL-ready right now, but with limited upside and those notoriously small hands? Or will the Steelers finally gift wrap a speedy sports car of a QB to Coach Mike Tomlin, who covets mobility at the NFL’s most important position. If so, could small-school Liberty product Malik Willis be on his way to the Steel City to tear up the turf at Heinz Field? Plenty of Pittsburghers would love it. Until they see how much work Willis will have to put in to become NFL ready. We’re talking a long clipboard year and then some. This brings us to Door No. 3, behind which is the blend of the first two in the form of University of Cincinnati passer Desmond Ridder. He’s not as ready as Pickett and not as raw as Willis. So either Ridder represents a happy medium or a cop-out compromise. And there’s the rub. For every self-proclaimed draft expert proclaiming their favorite QB prospect as a sure thing, there’s two more poo-pooing the same passer’s very cloudy NFL future. Is your QB prospect a cannon or a pop-gun? Does he have pocket presence, or will he fold under pressure like a cheap suit? Can he see the whole field, or does he focus like a laser on his first option, telegraphing interceptions like Western Union? Is he a film-room fixture, or is football merely a means to a big payday? All these questions and more surround every one of the top three quarterbacks in this draft. So what are the Steelers to do? Most importantly, what are they going to do? We may just have the real answer to the “QB-or-not-QB” debate raging in Pittsburgh in this “passer-or-passing-fancy “edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. Listen up, Steelers fans. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive, where we’ll include all the best memes proclaiming Pittsburgh’s quarterback love as the Steelers prepare to put the finishing touches on the 2022 team.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO