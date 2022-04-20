ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Penn State running backs are impressing this spring; Lions stock up on walk-on offensive linemen, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature several looks at the Lions’ running backs, including two talented freshmen, and a clear effort to add walk-on offensive linemen and build on a lack of depth. Penn State’s running backs “have a lot to prove” after a dismal 2021...

The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Add Former Ravens WR Miles Boykin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their wide receiver room, claiming former Baltimore Ravens wideout Miles Boykin off waivers, NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo reports. Boykin was released by the Ravens this week after struggling to catch on during his first three seasons. He was the team’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants HC Brian Daboll Seen Working With His New Top Players

The video above shows the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator spending time with quarterback Daniel Jones. While the audio is inaudible, it’s clear that he was giving pointers to the Duke alumnus. A few seconds later, he was seen helping Saquon Barkley practice his catches. Daboll repeated the drill...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Derek Stingley Jr. would be perfect fit for Eagles in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are in an enviable position heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. General manager Howie Roseman was able to obtain future draft capital while retaining picks in the first round of this year’s draft. It’s an impressive achievement that has the Eagles set up for success both now and in the future. There are plenty of defensive prospects available for the taking in the first round, a route that many project the Eagles to take. It would certainly be a smart move by Roseman to improve a defense that has needs at the linebacker spots and in the secondary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 cornerbacks Bears could pick in upcoming draft

When Ryan Poles first addressed the media he conveyed the importance of building the Bears roster through the draft. Heading into 2022, one of the position groups that needs the most bolstering is cornerback. To start, the team needs to find an outside corner to play opposite Jaylon Johnson. They probably need to add a slot corner as well, to join recent free agent signee Tavon Young. Slot corner is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ defense, and Young has a lengthy injury history, so depth will be needed behind him. Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham will each have the opportunity to show their new coaches that they’ve grown over the past year, but the team will certainly want to bring in serious competition, too. While Eberflus’ scheme largely relies on zone concepts, corners will be asked to play man coverage at times too. They’ll also always be expected to chip in on run defense, so that will be an important trait to look for in potential draft prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
PennLive.com

Central Penn College Splits against PSU Brandywine

After being held to only one run in doubleheader action against a tough Bucks County CC team on Friday, the Knights bounced back with a vengeance in the first game yesterday against host PSU Brandywine. Central Penn scored in every inning but one to easily outdistance the Nittany Lions, 8–1.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt freshman QB Stone Saunders adds ACC offer

Bishop McDevitt freshman quarterback Stone Saunders added an ACC offer to his list Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Saunders said that Louisville was the latest school to enter the mix for his services. The Cardinals also reportedly offered McDevitt sophomore receiver Rico Scott.
WYNCOTE, PA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Year-by-year salaries of Penn State head football coaches since 2012

The salaries of college football head coaches have skyrocketed in recent years, with top programs opening the vault to attract elite talent to guide them through an era of unprecedented competition. The Penn State Nittany Lions are no exception, with James Franklin in 2021 earning more than triple what Bill O’Brien was paid back in 2012. With that in mind, Nittany Lions Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to Penn State head football coaches over the past decade below. [Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Will it be Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder or Kenny Pickett as Steelers ponder No. 20 draft pick?

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. So goes the old adage. Well, the smoke has been pluming up from Steelers’ headquarters for months. That’s where the black-and-gold brain trust is purportedly interested in drafting a quarterback on the evening of April 28. The number of supposed NFL draft gurus linking the Steelers to one of the top arms in this draft is legion. It seems the only question left to be answered next Thursday night is which arm? Will it be the hometown talent of Kenny Pickett of Pitt, deemed to be the most NFL-ready right now, but with limited upside and those notoriously small hands? Or will the Steelers finally gift wrap a speedy sports car of a QB to Coach Mike Tomlin, who covets mobility at the NFL’s most important position. If so, could small-school Liberty product Malik Willis be on his way to the Steel City to tear up the turf at Heinz Field? Plenty of Pittsburghers would love it. Until they see how much work Willis will have to put in to become NFL ready. We’re talking a long clipboard year and then some. This brings us to Door No. 3, behind which is the blend of the first two in the form of University of Cincinnati passer Desmond Ridder. He’s not as ready as Pickett and not as raw as Willis. So either Ridder represents a happy medium or a cop-out compromise. And there’s the rub. For every self-proclaimed draft expert proclaiming their favorite QB prospect as a sure thing, there’s two more poo-pooing the same passer’s very cloudy NFL future. Is your QB prospect a cannon or a pop-gun? Does he have pocket presence, or will he fold under pressure like a cheap suit? Can he see the whole field, or does he focus like a laser on his first option, telegraphing interceptions like Western Union? Is he a film-room fixture, or is football merely a means to a big payday? All these questions and more surround every one of the top three quarterbacks in this draft. So what are the Steelers to do? Most importantly, what are they going to do? We may just have the real answer to the “QB-or-not-QB” debate raging in Pittsburgh in this “passer-or-passing-fancy “edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. Listen up, Steelers fans. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive, where we’ll include all the best memes proclaiming Pittsburgh’s quarterback love as the Steelers prepare to put the finishing touches on the 2022 team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
