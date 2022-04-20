ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Money laundering scheme; child abuse charges; RV fire

By Marissa Lute
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 41-year-old Lennox woman is facing...

KELOLAND TV

Two injured in head-on crash near Lennox

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash near Lennox sent two people to the hospital on Friday. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said a car eastbound on S.D. Highway 44 collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck at 5:44 p.m. Friday, April 15 three miles southeast of Lennox.
KELOLAND TV

Webster woman to plead guilty to stealing $38,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you drop off a deposit at the bank, you expect the teller to put that money in your account. But a former worker at CorTrust Bank in Webster will admit to keeping tens of thousands of dollars for herself, according to court documents.
WEBSTER, SD
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Missing man’s body found in car in Lake Oahe

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a 70-year-old Wakpala man has been found nearly three months after he went missing. Corson County authorities say Clyde Oswald was last seen ice fishing on January 27, 2022. On Monday, April 18, divers located Oswald’s car in Lake Oahe. Clyde Oswald’s body was found inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man involved in crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered I-70 Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers report

CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the scene. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE GOOGLE MAP...
JOPLIN, MO
KELOLAND TV

Authorities arrest wanted Minnehaha County man

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County said they arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for rape in the fourth degree. On Tuesday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Jacob Charles Siers, Jr.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
US News and World Report

Paraguayan Ex-Official Sentenced in Money Laundering Scheme

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former member of Paraguay’s Congress has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for her role in an international money laundering scheme, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Thursday. Cynthia Elizabeth Tarragó Diaz, 42, and her husband, Raimundo Va, 46, had pleaded...
TRENTON, NJ
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFYR-TV

Highway patrol to be on the lookout for drug use in drivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting Monday, law enforcement across the state is stepping up its patrols to look out for marijuana use among drivers. The additional patrolling coincides with April 20, which is considered a marijuana holiday, where use of the drug increases. The patrols will continue through April 20.
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY

