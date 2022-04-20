ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Be a Responsible Cannabis-Consuming Traveler

By Hannah Wallace
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is part of a collection of stories on the intersection of weed and travel, from Women Who Travel. Read the full guide—with practical tips, travel experiences to check out, and more—right here. Cannabis tourism is on the rise. Nearly 20 percent of all adult Americans qualify...

Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Happy 4/20: Here's Where Marijuana Is Legal

Instead of giving away ice cream on 4/20, Ben & Jerry's is encouraging its fans to call on the Senate to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would legalize cannabis on the federal level, expunge the records of nonviolent offenders and fund social and criminal-justice programs in communities most impacted by overpolicing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

California cannabis mega-factory eyes federal legalization of weed

April 18 (Reuters) - The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the...
ECONOMY
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

America's weed legalization: five things to know

As pot smokers prepare to light up for "4/20" -- the annual counter-cultural celebration of cannabis held on April 20 -- the United States' legalization experiment blazes ahead. Just a few conservative states such as Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska have held off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KOAT 7

Where can those in Albuquerque consume cannabis come April 1?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Recreational marijuana sales will start in New Mexico on April 1. “So the legalization is happening first, and I think all these other regulations are going to follow.,” KOAT legal expert John Day said. On Monday, the Albuquerque City Council was supposed to vote on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
geekspin

Top 10 best and worst cities to get stoned

With the House of Representatives recently passing a new bill that would decriminalize marijuana use on a federal level, the lawn care services marketplace LawnStarter has unveiled the 2022 ranking of the best and worst cities to get stoned in the U.S. LawnStarter ranked 97 of the most populated U.S....
POLITICS

