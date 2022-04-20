ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Assange’s UK extradition to US step closer, still needs approval

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 20 hours ago
Juliann Assange’s extradition to the U.S. is a step closer to happening, but the WikiLeaks founder may still be able to appeal if the extradition is approved.

Assange watched Wednesday’s decision by District Judge Paul Goldspring during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from Belmarsh Prison, The Associated Press reported.

Last month, the U.K. Supreme Court had denied Assange’s request to appeal against a lower court that had ruled he could be extradited to the U.S.

Assange has tried to avoid going on trial in the U.S. after he was charged for the publication of classified documents more than 10 years ago.

He faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse for helping U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files, WikiLeaks. The documents were later published on the website which, according to the U.S. government, put lives at risk, the AP reported.

Assange’s supporters said he was a journalist protected by his First Amendment rights, and that the documents exposed military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. They said the case against Assange was politically motivated.

At first, Assange’s extradition was rejected because the courts believed the claims that he would kill himself if held in a U.S. prison, but federal officials assured him he would not face a penalty that would put his physical or mental health at risk.

Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if convicted, but the sentence is expected to be much shorter.

Assange has been in Belmarsh Prison in London since he was arrested in 2019 for skipping bail in a different legal battle. He had been held up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden after being accused of rape and sexual assault. The charges were dropped in November 2019, the AP reported.

Britain’s interior minister still has to decide on whether the extradition will happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

