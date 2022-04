Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr, died unexpectedly on Tuesday (22 March) in Jupiter, Florida. She was 58.It was reported that Thomas was taken to the hospital after a call was placed with authorities. She was pronounced dead on arrival. An ongoing investigation is underway, but early records state no suspicion of foul play. According to sources close to the family, she suffered from complications following a medical procedure. After college, the Florida born Thomas became a model and was known for her work with Hawaiian Tropic Lotion. Thomas and Williams Jr met in Washington...

