ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Mystery Plant: Trailing phlox, Phlox nivalis

By John Nelson
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1753 Carolus Linnaeus published his stupendous “Species Plantarum”. In this epic work he intended to name all the plants known at that time, which then totaled about 7,500 species, and he provided a brief description of each one. Linnaeus is still considered the “father” of plant taxonomy, and his publication...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
natureworldnews.com

World's 7 Deadliest Plants You Should Never Touch

Some plants may look harmless but they can be deceiving and are actually potential killers of man since the beginning of time. While vegetation significantly sustains life, many poisonous plants are "seemingly innocuous" and may be good in hiding their toxic qualities. Some of the most infamous plants in the...
GARDENING
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
BobVila

27 Gorgeous Plants That Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden

Although more than 300 known species of hummingbird grace gardens around the world, only about a dozen species routinely migrate through North America, and even fewer remain year-round in the warmest areas of the West. These amazingly tiny birds—the smallest bird in the world is the bee hummingbird, which weighs less than an ounce—mostly prefer the warmth of the tropics in Central and South America.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Latin#Greek
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WAVY News 10

Best cactus and succulent soil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Growing healthy cactuses and succulents takes patience, a lot of sunlight and the right kind of soil. It can cause a bit of a headache for green thumbs used to indoor foliage plants. But armed with the right soil mixtures, you’ll have cactuses blooms and flower spikes to look forward to every year. If you’re looking for high-quality cactus soil at an affordable price, the Sun Gro Horticulture Black Gold Cactus Mix is the top choice.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How to Remove Invasive Plant Species for Good

The tag at the garden center may say that a plant is “long blooming, low maintenance and fast growing.” If this description seems too good to be true, it’s because it sometimes is. Many plants once recommended for the garden have expanded beyond our landscapes and invaded...
GARDENING
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Check your houseplants for bugs

It doesn’t take a lot of insects to turn into an infestation for houseplants. Plants growing outside have the advantage of natural predators to keep populations in check. Indoors there is nothing to stop insects from multiplying. Keep your plants healthy and clean and inspect them often to ensure you don’t get an infestation.
ANIMALS
Morning Sun

Choose plants in your garden to support bees and butterflies

One of the largest threats to bees is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources.It’s no secret that healthy bee and butterfly populations are often harbingers of a healthy environment. One of the largest threats to bees and butterflies today is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources — making it more important than ever to support those populations.
ANIMALS
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy