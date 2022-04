April 20 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay for what was planned to be its first execution in more than a decade. Richard Moore, 57, was scheduled to be executed April 29 for the 1999 murder of convenience store clerk James Mahoney during a robbery. He chose to die by firing squad instead of the electric chair, his only two options.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO