Manistee on 420: Businesses focus on fighting stigmas, adapting, building community

Kellie Hoffman and Alex Pullman are several of the staff members at Authentic 231 in Manistee. (Submitted photo/Authentic 231)

MANISTEE — This week, some cannabis businesses in Manistee are marking their first 420 celebrations and using the date to encourage community involvement, marijuana products, breaking stigmas and being social.

The feeling surrounding 420 or April 20 has changed over the years, but marijuana consumption methods and access have also changed. Several leaders with Manistee marijuana businesses weighed in on how the industry and perceptions have evolved.

Changes

William McKenzie, chief executive officer for Left Coast Holdings and co-founder of Authentic 231 , said when he was in high school the date and time were more of an opportunity to smoke.

“But nowadays it’s more of a celebration of how far cannabis has come from back in those days,” McKenzie said adding that this is tied to the more widespread acceptance.

William McKenzie, co-founder and CEO of Authentic 231 and Left Coast Holdings said said when he was in high school 420 was more of an opportunity to smoke, but now the holiday is more of a communal celebration. (File photo)

When asked what has changed to make the day more of an overall celebration, McKenzie said part of that is legalization of marijuana and cultural acceptance.

“I think we’ve been really embraced by Manistee as a business. We’re highly involved in the community,” he noted.

McKenzie pointed to involvement like donating $40,000 toward causes like local veteran groups, the Rusty Fish 100 cycling race, Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend.

“For us to give back to the community that supports us is important,” he said.

This year, Authentic 231 is co-sponsoring Smoke on the Water in July.

The Smoke on the Water event helps the nonprofit Salt City Rock and Blues while also raising money to build an amphitheater on First Street Beach for concerts and other community events.

“The fact that Manistee, a small town in northern Michigan, is kind of on the forefront of some of these things in the cannabis industry, approving an event where cannabis sales (and) consumption are OK’d by the community,” he said. “To me, it speaks to how far the industry has come. I feel like we really get a warm reception from the community for our level of involvement that we have.”

Dunegrass is one of several cannabis businesses in Manistee that is celebrating the 420 holiday along with community involvement and the ability to gather in person. (Submitted photos/Dunegrass)

McKenzie said that three to five years ago, that likely would not have been the case.

“I think people were leery of the industry coming and now they’re seeing that we’re responsible, good members of society," he said.

McKenzie also said the ways that people use cannabis have changed over the years and that the in-house education efforts with customers is changing what they buy and how they see cannabis usage.

When Authentic 231 opened in November 2020, McKenzie said customers were much more likely to seek products based on the THC levels.

But now, many of the customers are looking for products based on a list of attributes that fit more snugly within their interests or conditions.

“We really see it in the products that people are buying from when we first opened … really shows the evolution of the consumer, how much more educated they are,” McKenzie said. “In the beginning, the only thing people knew about was THC content and indica or sativa (plant strains).”

He said those were the three aspects that people tend to start out looking into as a novice consumer.

“That is kind of a good starting point but there’s so much more to cannabis than the THC levels,” he said. “We have been focusing on educating people about the terpene content and the different cannabinoids that are present.”

Now, the top selling flowers at Authentic 231 are ones with more variety than just which have the highest THC content.

Another change in the industry was ushered in by vape cartridges, McKenzie said.

“The evolution of the vape cartridge is probably the biggest thing for people who want to be discreet about consumption, who don’t want to smell like cannabis, don’t want people to see or know that they’re consuming,” he explained.

Edibles are another type of cannabis product that has changed over the years. Starting out with foods that usually required butter, like brownies and cookies, now consumers can find cannabis in drinks, gummies, baked goods and suckers among others.

With edible cannabis products that used to be made at home they had inconsistent dosing. Today, each gummy, candy or chocolate bar sold at dispensaries has a set and reliable dosing.

Dunegrass is one of the cannabis businesses in Manistee that carries products like flowers in various forms such as loose or prerolled, concentrates, waxes, topicals and edibles. (File photo)

Revoking stigma

Rebecca Herd, Dunegrass marketing coordinator, pointed out that wording is another change.

Herd and others in the industry have shifted away from the term marijuana and instead opt for cannabis as an all-encompassing term.

According to Herd, cannabis is more accurate and less often associated with negative connotations.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency also recently changed its name to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency. The agency oversees ​​cannabis business and growing as well as enforcement and licensing in the state.

“As far as the stigma as it pertains to how we’re being received, I think that there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. We have come quite far from where we were just a few years ago,” Herd said. “There’s still a lot of canna-curious people and they’re all across the board.”

She noted that cannabis has helped people from age 21 up to those over 100.

“Believe it or not, I have helped a World War II veteran who was 103. Obviously his stigma is strong with THC and psychoactives, but he knew he needed something for his relief,” she said.

Evan Carver, The WellFlower ’s general manager, said 420 events are also part of efforts to destigmatize cannabis usage.

“This is a whole road to destigmatization, honestly,” he said. “It’s a lot more prominent in our community than it was probably three years ago. People are starting to accept it as they find different methods of administration, different uses that it might be accepted for.”

Even though there has been progress, Carver said that stigma is still present.

“We’re working to take care of that,” he said.

Herd added that “There’s so many different aspects of this plant that I think it’s easy to touch base on one part of it and not know the whole picture.”

“At Dunegrass, we really do try to set a whole other standard for what everyday cannabis users are,” she said. “And that’s why we really are so driven being in the community because that probably is the only way that we can break that stigma.”