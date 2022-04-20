ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

PFL’s Antonio Carlos Jr. on going for another million and wanting to fight the Paul brothers

By Scott Fontana
New York Post
New York Post
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQ4cp_0fEbB23d00 Antonio Carlos Jr. locks in the season-winning rear-naked choke on Marthin Hamlet on Oct. 27, 2021.PFL

Reigning PFL light heavyweight season winner Antonio Carlos Junior (13-5, 10 finishes) will help kick off the new season Wednesday (9 p.m. main card, ESPN) from Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 32-year-old Brazilian begins his quest for a second $1 million prize against newcomer Delan Monte (8-1, seven finishes). Carlos joined Scott Fontana via Zoom for Q&A in the Post Fight Interview.

Q: You fought five times within nine months last year. How has the six-month break been since winning the championship?
A: It was really good, actually. I [took] this time to improve some things that I think I needed. I went to Thailand a little bit to train [with] a different camp. … I trained at Tiger Muay Thai, but most of the time, I trained with Leo Elias [of Phuket Fight Club]. He’s a very good coach in Thailand. He’s a Brazilian, but he [has lived] in Thailand for, like, 15 years now. He trained a lot of Thai guys, a lot of champions. So it was really good. I improved a lot of areas that I don’t really use in my fights. So it was a pretty good time. I stayed there for, like, three weeks just to change the environment a little bit. Thailand is also an awesome place. Besides that, I trained a little bit with Luiz Dorea, my former boxing coach. I was in Brazil for a little bit, so I [took] that time to train a little bit with him. He got the boxing team two Olympic champions. So, I tried to take this time to improve [in] some areas.

Q: Have you made any changes since the victory, such as putting on more weight or changing your approach?
A: Not much. I didn’t change much, actually. I’m a little bit heavier, but not much. I used to walk around at [216 pounds]. Now I’m around [220 pounds]. … I see what [from] last year worked, so I keep doing the same stuff.

Q: What was it like for you when that $1 million check arrived in your account?
A: Man, it was great (laughs). [To] see some good amount on your account is always good. I fight for myself, but the money is important too. [To] see that, see the price, I [thought] about everything that I [had] to give up, every hard work at the gym, the tough fights that I had, and [it was] worth it.

Q: Did you treat yourself to any fun purchases with your winnings?
A: I try to save as much as I can. I already have my car. I have my house. I have everything set up, so I try not to spend much. The only thing that I bought was a good [Rolex] watch, but besides that, [I] just spent on traveling. But my lifestyle keeps the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAkxE_0fEbB23d00 Antonio Carlos Jr.PFL

Q: What do you know about Monte, your first opponent this season?
A: He’s from my city [Joao Pessoa] in Brazil. There’s not a lot of guys from my city. He’s from there, so I know him. We never actually trained together, but we know each other. I knew this could happen. I have some guys that I know in the division. This is a little bad because I don’t want to fight with my friends. He’s a pretty young guy, hungry guy.

Q: Where is Monte the most dangerous?
A: He’s a judo guy,, but … he likes to brawl, especially in the first round. In this division, everybody has heavy hands, so I just need to pay attention, don’t give him too much space and make the right movements.

Q: You said you’ve been working on your striking, but you’re still a grappler at heart. Is getting the fight to the floor still the game plan?
A: Always want to take the guys down because that’s what I’m more effective [doing], and I don’t get hurt (laughs). Taking the guy down is always my gameplan. The only thing that changed especially, in my mind, is I don’t want to force the takedown. I don’t want to force things. I want to let things present [themselves]. I want to make it present itself. I want to force anything, not even the striking or the takedown or the submission. I want to mix up everything to make an easy way to do whatever I want.

Q: Is there pressure to win with finishes to earn more regular season points and qualify for the playoffs?
A: None, bro, I don’t put pressure [on] myself. I just try to make things happen. I try not to force [anything]. If I get the chance, for sure, I’m gonna submit [my opponent]; I’m gonna knock somebody out. I think you gotta be smart.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxSrS_0fEbB23d00
Antonio Carlos Junior rallies from UFC release to $1 million PFL final

Q: Do you recall your first experience watching MMA?
A: I decided I wanted to be a fighter when I was 15. I started training jiu-jitsu. I remember watching Pride, remember the fights like Wanderlei [Silva] and Ricardo Arona, these kinds of guys. It was really awesome. … What I remember is I started training jiu-jitsu, and the guys from MMA always [were] asking me to help them out too on the ground. And I was really excited to be 15 years old helping some MMA guys. It was awesome.

Q: You can fight any person who has ever lived. Who do you pick?
A: One of the [Paul] brothers now, to make some money (laughs), Jake and Logan. … They’re always asking to fight some guys that [are] about to retire or they already retired, but they never actually fight some champion. They never ask for the champion. You don’t see them asking for top fighters. Just smaller fighters than they are.

Q: Typical weight on fight night?
A: 218 [pounds], I think.

Q: What fight from early in your career should fans watch?
A: They should watch “The Ultimate Fighter: [Brazil 3].” It was great. I had two knockouts. I had not much experience [beforehand] — only three fights. I had like six months of training, and I got onto “The Ultimate Fighter” with three fights. That was awesome. I got two knockouts in the first round and one submission in the first round too. The only one that went to the third round, my first [full] three-round fight, was in the final against Victor Miranda. I think people should see the show again.

Q: Who in MMA do you most admire?
A: The guy that I really admire is Junior dos Santos. He’s a big friend. He’s always with me. We always train together. I know his life history. I know how good he is. He started training martial arts [when] he was like 21 years old, and at 27, he was the heavyweight world champion. So he’s great. I really admire this guy. I see how he works hard, how he is with his family, his son, and all his kids.

Q: Favorite movie?
A: I watch some, but not much to be honest. I like “The Godfather.”

Q: Favorite song?
A: Oh, I have a lot, man. I love all the music. I like Brazilian music: samba, bossa nova.

Q: Favorite video game?
A: I play on the computer. I like “Counter-Strike” and “Call of Duty.”

Q: What’s a perfect day for you that doesn’t involve fighting?
A: Being around a lot of friends. I like to be surrounded by people. I love my friends. I love to be with a lot of people around me, have some fun, a barbecue, whatever, the pool, go to the beach, make some trouble together. I love that.

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Charlo: No Intention of Fighting Spence, But Crawford Can Get That Work

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo is preparing for his upcoming fight against WBO world champion Brian Castano. They will meet in a rematch of one of 2021’s most significant fights as they again seek to become the first ever undisputed 154-pound champion in the four-belt era. The fight will be live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.,
CARSON, CA
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul claims Michael Bisping is still bound to his previous UFC contract: “You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls”

Jake Paul has pushed for Michael Bisping to confirm that he is no longer under a UFC contract as he continues to chase a fight against the former champion. While he may have already knocked off Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is still going after fights against former UFC stars. This time around, he’s pursuing a showdown with former UFC middleweight king Michael Bisping.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
The Independent

‘You’re an easy fight’: Jake Paul challenges former UFC champion Michael Bisping to boxing match

Jake Paul has seemingly picked out Michael Bisping as his preferred next opponent in the boxing ring, challenging the former UFC champion to “get licensed to fight”.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out all of his opponents, including another ex-UFC champion in Tyron Woodley, as well as Ben Askren – who fought in the UFC and held titles in other mixed martial arts promotions.Bisping, 43, retired from fighting in 2017 after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, in part citing concerns over losing vision in his left eye.The Briton...
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Shawn Porter rates Crawford over Spence as #1 welterweight

By Huck Allen: Shawn Porter believes Terence Crawford is the better fighter than Errol Spence Jr ahead of their undisputed clash later this year. Errol holds three titles at welterweight following his tenth-round knockout win over Yordenis Ugas last Saturday night. It’s going to take more than Porter rating Crawford...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tim Bradley picks Crawford over Spence by 11th round knockout

By Chris Williams: Tim Bradley reveals that he’s picking Terence Crawford to stop Errol Spence Jr. they potentially meet in the next six months for the undisputed welterweight championship. Bradley feels that WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has more facets to his game than IBF/WBA/WBC champion Spence...
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Canelo: I Don't Care About The Fight With Golovkin; That Fight Will Be For The People

Canelo Alvarez hasn’t watched Gennadiy Golovkin’s technical-knockout victory over Ryota Murata in its entirety. Spending 24 rounds in the ring with Golovkin was more than enough to educate the four-division champion on his rival’s capabilities. That familiarity limited the Mexican icon to watching highlights of Golovkin’s ninth-round stoppage of the Japanese superstar April 9 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Martial Arts#Boxing#Judo#Combat#Sports#Espn#Brazilian#Q A#Phuket Fight Club#Thai
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo says Benavidez should fight Jermall Charlo

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says David Benavidez Jr. and Jermall Charlo need to meet in the ring and settle their differences rather than be having problems outside of the ring. Canelo obviously hasn’t been following the news because Benavidez has been trying to get a fight against Jermall, but...
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Benavidez wants Andrade next or he’ll go to 175

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he wants to face Demetrius Andrade next after he dispatched David Lemieux on May 21st or else he’ll be moving up to 175 campaign at light heavyweight. By moving up to 175, Benavidez can position himself to where he can force the belt-hungry...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen: Michael Bisping Would Be Jake Paul’s First “Partner”

Chael Sonnen is all for the ongoing rivalry between former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reaching the squared circle. It’s been four months since Paul last entered the ring. In what was his fifth professional outing, “The Problem Child” recorded a second victory over Tyron Woodley, this time via knockout.
UFC
ESPN

PFL 1: Clay Collard is (again) off to an impressive start by beating Jeremy Stephens

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The 2022 PFL season is officially off and running. And for the second consecutive year, so is lightweight fan favorite Clay Collard. Collard (21-9) earned 3 points in the PFL lightweight standings on Wednesday, by defeating Jeremy Stephens (28-20) via unanimous decision. The 155-pound bout was incredibly entertaining, as Collard and Stephens combined for more than 500 total strikes thrown. All three judges scored the contest, which headlined PFL 1 inside Esports Stadium Arlington, a clean 30-27 sweep for Collard.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Arona
MMAmania.com

Submission! Watch Antonio Carlos Junior wrap up Delan Monte in under 30 seconds at 2022 PFL 1

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Antonio Carlos Junior was rather eager to kick off his 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight season. Taking on the debuting Delan Monte, the returning champion from 2021 absorbed an early leg kick that appeared to bother him as a follow-up punch landed clean. Connecting with one of his own, Carlos Junior then hit a takedown and very shortly after sunk in a tight d’arce choke that forced the tap at just 29 seconds.
ARLINGTON, TX
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen warns Jake Paul about calling out Michael Bisping: “There’s some guys that you play with, there’s some guys that you don’t”

Chael Sonnen is warning Jake Paul about calling out Michael Bisping. Jake Paul has called out Michael Bisping (again) wanting him to enter into the boxing ring for a match-up. The two fighters have taken to social media, both showing an interest in wanting to make a deal for a boxing match in the near future.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Michael Bisping open to boxing Jake Paul, tells him to send contract: ‘I don’t see Jake Paul as necessarily a threat’

Michael Bisping isn’t ruling out a return to fight Jake Paul. Over the weekend, Paul took shots at Bisping, saying the UFC Hall of Famer was on his “hit list” of future opponents, which kicked off a back-and-forth between the two on social media. And so, as interest in this potential fight has begun to swell, Bisping posted a video to his YouTube page answering the all important question: Will he fight Jake Paul?
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul signs "next big star," boxer Ashton Sylve, to Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter, has already made a major splash in boxing inside the ring. But he continues to make waves out of it as well. Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) added a new member to its fighter roster Monday, signing top boxing prospect Ashton Sylve to a deal, Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian of Bavafa Sports told ESPN.
LONG BEACH, CA
ClutchPoints

Jake Shields gets real on Nick Diaz coming back to the UFC

Nick Diaz made a huge return to the UFC against Robbie Lawler back in September. It was a very surprising move and one that his training partner, Jake Shields, admits wasn’t necessarily the best idea at the time. Jake Shields isn’t sure what the future holds for Nick Diaz...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Ernesto Mercado Will Look To Continue Knockout Streak on May 12

Lightweight sensation, Ernesto "Tito" Mercado (5-0, 5 KOs), who has knocked out every opponent he has faced, will return on Thursday, May 12, 2022, against Jose Zaragoza (8-4-1, 2 KOs). The scheduled 6-round bout will take place in Montebello, California, at the Quiet Cannon Country Club, promoted by Tom Loeffler's 360 Promotions airing live on UFC Fight Pass.
MONTEBELLO, CA
mmanews.com

Coker States The Competition Level He’d Put Logan, Jake Paul Against

Bellator President Scott Coker seems to have a plan in mind if Logan and Jake Paul end up eventually fighting in his MMA promotion. Jake and Logan have both entertained the possibility of making the move to MMA after a few more fights in the boxing ring. Both Paul brothers are expecting to return to boxing later this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Nate Diaz Blasts “Sorry Ass” UFC After Diaz Brothers NFT Launch

It’s safe to say things may be getting worse between UFC star Nate Diaz and his relationship with the UFC brass. Diaz is still without a UFC opponent for his planned return to the Octagon this year. He has gone back-and-forth on social media with Dustin Poirier, but UFC President Dana White appeared to insinuate that the UFC is moving on from that possible matchup.
UFC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy