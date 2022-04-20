See what's happening in Manistee for Earth Day

From blessing the fishing poles to volunteering and discussions, here are some Earth Day activities happening in Manistee County this week. (Maskot/Getty Images)

MANISTEE COUNTY — Looking for a way to get inspired or involved for Earth Day?

According to EarthDay.org, "Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970."

"Groups that had been fighting individually against oil spills, polluting factories and power plants, raw sewage, toxic dumps, pesticides, freeways, the loss of wilderness and the extinction of wildlife united on Earth Day around these shared common values," the site's history section states. "Earth Day 1970 achieved a rare political alignment, enlisting support from Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor, urban dwellers and farmers, business and labor leaders."

The site says that in 1970 "the first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other first of their kind environmental laws, including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act."

Several years later, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

Volunteering to clean up

There are several activities going on in Manistee and surrounding areas to help one get involved and inspired this week.

• Operation Clean the Streets is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, and it is an opportunity for people to help clean up in Manistee.

Volunteers are set to meet at the Manistee Friendship Society parking lot, located at 50 Filer St. in Manistee, where garbage bags and gloves will be provided.

Environmental festival

• The Great Lakes Environmental Festival starts at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Vogue Theatre, located at 383 River St. in Manistee. There is also a meet and greet from 9-9:50 a.m.

• From 9:50-10 is an introduction to the environmental festival and the film “Great Lakes, One Water for Life.” The movie seating is at capacity and walk ins are not being accepted for the movie portion of the festival.

• From 10:50-11 is a short question and answer segment about the movie.

• From 11 a.m. to noon is an environmental panel discussion.

• From 12:30-2:30 p.m., there is a mini lunch and discussion at the Manistee Inn and Marina, located at 378 River St.

Anyone interested in the lunch should call Gary Madden at 313-478-6250 by Thursday and leave a text message with the attendee’s name and how many people will be attending the lunch.

More information on the festival can be found online at facebook.com/GR8FESTIVAL .

Celebrate the day

• The Spirit of the Woods Earth Day celebration starts at 6 p.m. with snacks provided. The blessing of the fishing rods is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club, located at 12555 Coates Hwy., in Brethren.