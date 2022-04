Duke’s Paolo Banchero is leaping to the NBA after one season as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall draft pick. “It has always been a dream of mine to play at Duke, and it has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA,” Banchero said. "Duke has prepared me for that on and off the court. ... It has been a great journey and I’m blessed to be a part of The Brotherhood for life.”

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO